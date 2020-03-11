Jakarta E-Prix joins list of events affected by coronavirus outbreak

While no new dates have been revealed yet, the Jakarta E-Prix organisers are monitoring the situation closely to assess the possibilities of rescheduling the race at a later date.

By YS Auto
11th Mar 2020
The Jakarta E-Prix has joined the growing list of events cancelled or postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 scare. The maiden Formula E race in Indonesia’s capital was originally scheduled for June 6, 2020.


This news comes to light after the races in Sanya (China) and Rome (Italy) were postponed, which were originally scheduled for March 21 and April 4 respectively.


Earlier last month, the iconic Geneva Motor Show was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. MotoGP too cancelled its first two rounds in Qatar (March 8) and Thailand (March 22). Super Formula's 2020 season-opening round at Suzuka, Japan (April 5) has also been postponed due to the epidemic.


Formula E
I want to compete at Dakar in the next three years, says motorcycle racer Aishwarya Pissay


In a statement released to media, the organisers of Formula E said,


“Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the escalating number of cases in Indonesia and Jakarta, the decision has been taken as the most responsible course of action, to protect the health and safety of championship participants, staff and spectators. We will continue to monitor the situation closely with the relevant authorities and the organising committee of the Jakarta E-Prix in order to assess the possibilities of rescheduling the race at a later date.”


More races stand a chance to be cancelled. But, organisers are flexible in their approach towards an alternative approach. Alberto Longo, Co-Founder of Formula E, said, “With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in countries where Formula E currently has events scheduled to be held, we are evaluating contingency plans to lessen the potential impact of coronavirus and maintain the highest possible number of races on the calendar for season six.”


He added, “These include adding double-headers to existing events, using permanent facilities and racing behind closed doors if necessary and advised to do so by local authorities in any given location.”


In other news, Formula 1 will be conducting the first race of the season in Melbourne as scheduled this weekend. However, Bahrain GP – the second round of the championship – will be a closed door event.


The Chinese GP (April 19) has been cancelled following the outbreak.


Globally, around 1,19,220 people have been infected with COVID-19. The vast majority of these are from China's Hubei province, where the outbreak originated in December 2019.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

