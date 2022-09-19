Keeway has two new 300cc motorcycles in its lineup: K300N and K300R

﻿Keeway﻿ is on a roll as the Hungarian brand has launched two more products in the Indian market. The company set foot in India earlier this year and now boasts six models in its portfolio. A few days ago, the manufacturer launched a 300cc cruiser named V302C.





Now, the Benelli subsidiary has added two 300cc motorcycles to its lineup–K300N and K300R. The former is a naked streetfighter priced between Rs 2.65 lakh and 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the latter is a faired sports bike carrying a price tag between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both bikes are underpinned by the same platform and share almost the same mechanicals. Bookings for the latest 300cc bikes can be made by paying a token amount of Rs 10,000 via the Keeway website or at dealerships. The company says that deliveries of both models will commence by the end of September.

Keeway K300N

Design

As far as design goes, K300N flaunts a typical sporty naked bike styling that features angular panels and an aggressive stance, reminiscent of KTM Duke range. On the other hand, K300R receives a typical faired sports bike styling and a clip-on handlebar. The angular fuel tank on K300N appears to be more chiselled as compared to the bulky unit in its faired sibling.





Front end of the K300R looks sharper thanks to a split headlamp design with gloss black surrounds and a tall windscreen. Other common design attributes include split seats, a neat underbelly exhaust, a raised tail section, spoked alloy wheels and some snazzy body graphics.

Keeway K300R

Both motorcycles are available in three colour options–white, red and black. However, shades on K300N come with a matte finish, while K300R receives a glossy treatment on its body panels. Overall, both K300N and K300R look very similar to CFMoto’s 300NK and 300SR, respectively. A look at the Chinese brand’s global website suggests that Keeway may have rebadged these models in India.

Equipment

Both bikes are based on the same steel trellis frame as the one underpinning V302C, which is suspended on 37mm upside-down forks up front and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 292 mm front disc chewed down by a four-piston calliper and a 220 mm rear disc held by a single-piston calliper. The disc brakes are aided by a dual-channel ABS as standard.





The motorcycles roll on 17-inch cast alloy wheels shod with 110/70-17 tyre up front and a 140/60-17 tyre at the rear. The naked streetfighter gets a marginally larger 12.5-litre fuel tank as compared to the 12-litre tank offered in the faired sports bike. The former is also lighter at 151 kg whereas the latter tips the weighing scales at 165.

Keeway K300N highlights

K300N rides slightly higher with a ground clearance of 150 mm and a seat height of 795mm. In comparison, K300R rides very low with a ground clearance of just 135 mm and a seat height of 780mm. In terms of features, both bikes are equipped with all-LED lighting and a digital instrument console.

Powertrain specs

Powering K300N and K300R is the same 292.4cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that propels V302C. This motor is good enough to churn out 27 bhp at 8,750rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. Power is transferred to the rear wheels via a six-speed gearbox paired with a slipper clutch.