Kia Motors to launch Carnival in India: here are the top 7 features expected to be present in the upcoming MPV

The Carnival will be manufactured in India at Kia’s Anantapur-based manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

By YS Auto
11th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

After Seltos SUV, Kia Motors is all set to introduce its next offering in the Indian market – the Carnival MPV. As a premium multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the Carnival will be positioned above the Toyota Innova Crysta, and is expected to be priced in the range between Rs 27 lakh and Rs 35 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). 


Kia revealed its car’s design at the 2018 New York International motor show. However, the model heading to India has been revised to some degree. The car will be displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo next month, where the design will be finally disclosed.  


Kia Carnival teaser
Also Read

Kia to launch luxury MPV Carnival MPV in 2020


Here are some of the top features that are worth highlighting in the Indian-spec Kia Carnival.

Open the car with just a touch

To break the old lore of how a car door should be, the makers have attempted to change that perception of the Indian buyers by offering one-touch, power sliding doors – equipped with motorised control.

Captain seats with leg support

The Kia Carnival is focussing more on the second-row comfort by providing captain seats with leg support, wrapped in Nappa leather which gives a top-class lounge-like experience, making the Carnival perfect for long-distance trips.

Retrofitted entertainment system

Though it has become a common feature in the Indian market, Carnival’s infotainment system will amp up the travel a little more. The front seats would have separate touchscreens attached in their respective headrests for the second-row passengers. Further, it has an HD video playback, auxiliary ports, Bluetooth support, and USB features. Additionally, it has a USB charging and a 12-volt power outlet along with a wireless phone charger.


Kia Carnival interiors

Dual-panel electric sunroof 

Another feature is the dual-panel electric sunroof – one in the front and one in the rear with individual operations and an anti-pinch safety function.

Eight speaker sound system

The MPV comes with a premium sound system sourced from Infinity Speakers, comprising of eight speakers – one each on all the four doors, one on the dashboard, and one in the third row, along with an amplifier.

Climate control system

The Carnival may come with a tri-zone automatic climate control system which will make it one of the first affordable products in India with this premium feature.


Kia Carnival rear three quarter

Six airbags

An important feature – the MPV comes with six airbags – two in the front, two in front-side, and two curtain-style airbags to ensure the safety of both the driver and the passengers.  


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

North American spec car Kia Seltos revealed at 2019 Los Angeles Motor Show


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Royal Enfield releases new teaser for BS-VI compliant Himalayan

YS Auto

Royal Enfield launches BS-VI Classic 350 in India at Rs 1,65,025

YS Auto

5 Royal Enfield competitors available in India

YS Auto

Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 motorcycles which will blow your mind

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
Failure builds character – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Maruti Vitara Brezza becomes the fastest compact SUV to cross 5 lakh sales milestone

YS Auto

Auto industry seeks bold fiscal measures in the Budget to revive growth

Press Trust of India

Royal Enfield releases new teaser for BS-VI compliant Himalayan

YS Auto

2019 witnesses worst-ever decline in auto sales; passenger vehicle sales decline 1.24pc: SIAM

Press Trust of India

Despite sales dip, Mercedes maintains pole position for 5th straight year

Press Trust of India

Mahindra e-KUV 100 set to become the most affordable electric vehicle in India

YS Auto

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore