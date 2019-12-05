Kia to launch luxury MPV Carnival MPV in 2020

Kia Carnival will be the second product in India for the South Korean manufacturer after the Seltos and will be more of a brand-building product.

By Press Trust of India
5th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Betting big on the country's high potential for cars, the current downtrend notwithstanding, South Korean major Kia would launch a luxury multipurpose vehicle (MPV) early next year, which the company claims will be the first-of-its-kind on Indian roads.


"In January-February, we will come out with a new model Carnival, a luxury MPV, the big car. That segment is not available in India so far, and we are going to establish it," said Manohar Bhat, Kia Motors India Vice-President (Sales).


Talking to PTI on the sidelines of the inauguration of Kia's first Indian manufacturing facility at Erramanchi village in Anantapuramu district, Bhat said Carnival would be a "wider, bigger car than any other" in the Indian market.


"It will be a six to eight seater and have the best features in terms of comfort and size, which any other luxury car may not have," he noted.


"Customer tastes are changing and accordingly, we will bring out our vehicles. Our plan is to launch a new model every six months," Bhat added.


The Anantapuramu plant has a three lakh car production capacity.


"But we are now operating in only two shifts. Effectively, we are using only two-thirds of our capacity. So every six months, we will come out with a new model," the Kia official said.


Kia Carnival
Also Read

North American spec car Kia Seltos revealed at 2019 Los Angeles Motor Show


He added that Kia would make some announcement in the upcoming Auto Expo on (launching) a car in the Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh segment.


He, however, ruled out launching a car in the Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh segment. "We don't have a hatchback in our portfolio, so we will look into it," he added.


Seltos, the first SUV to roll out from Kia's India plant in August this year, has 75,000 bookings so far, which market analysts saw as a runaway hit.


"We are very happy with the customer response and also happy with the product (Seltos) we have delivered," Bhat remarked.


Asked about exports from the Indian facility, he said the company's top priority was India.


"Our primary focus is on the domestic market. We will also export, but we are testing the waters right now," he said.


"In India, you have 32 cars per 1,000 people; in China, it is about 130. In the US and Europe, it's about 800 to 900 per thousand. That way, the potential is very high. Headroom is high (in India)," Bhat pointed out.


On the prevailing downturn in the Indian automobile market, the Kia official noted there was "definitely a degrowth happening."


"Overall, demand has fallen by 12 to 13 percent. This is a downturn because a customer's buying intention has decreased. That's because the overall economic situation is not as good as it was two to three years earlier," he said.


The overall economic growth was also not good.


"When the growth happens, the demand will also increase," he added.


"By the beginning of the next financial year, we should hopefully see some improvement as the government has taken certain steps to boost the economy," Bhat said.


Observing that Kia currently has 260 sales and service points across the country, the largest for any new entrant in the market, he said they would expand the network to fill the gaps in northeastern states, north Telangana, parts of Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and other states.


"We want to be closer to the customer. We are being very ambitious," Bhat summed up.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Kia considers putting low-cost EV for India on the road in collaboration with Hyundai


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Hyundai initiates feasibility study for fuel cell electric vehicles in India

Press Trust of India

Auto Expo to be held from Feb 5 to Feb 12 next year in Greater Noida

Press Trust of India

FAW Haima Automobile to debut at India during Auto Expo 2020

YS Auto

Skoda to unveil new small SUV at Delhi Auto Expo 2020

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
AWS CEO Andy Jassy on why cloud is the future (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Hyundai initiates feasibility study for fuel cell electric vehicles in India

Press Trust of India

Auto Expo to be held from Feb 5 to Feb 12 next year in Greater Noida

Press Trust of India

Tata Motors to raise prices of its passenger vehicles in January 2020

Press Trust of India

Honda Activa 125 BS-VI sales cross 31k units even as domestic sales fall 13pc in November

YS Auto

EV motorcycle Revolt RV400 deliveries commence in Pune

YS Auto

Ather Energy confirms new electric scooter manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu

YS Auto

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore