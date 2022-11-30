Menu
Lamborghini rolls out Urus Performante in India

By Team Autostory
November 30, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 30 2022 08:32:11 GMT+0000
Lamborghini rolls out Urus Performante in India
The Performante is a more track-friendly variant of Lamborghini Urus that comes with a powerful engine and revised dynamics.
After tasting success with its first SUV—Urus, Italian luxury carmaker Lamborghini has launched a more dynamic version of the vehicle in India. The Urus Performante costs Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom), which is Rs 1.12 crore more than the standard variant.


The premium pricing of Performante over the standard model not only adds better performance, but also adds more creature comforts to the package. It competes against other luxury performance SUVs such as Maserati Levante Trofeo, Aston Martin DBX 707, and Audi RS Q8.

Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante

1408 people loved this story

Huracan Tecnica: Lamborghini brings a new V10- powered supercar to India

Updated styling

Urus Performante’s exterior receives a mild refresh over the standard model with subtle changes like a new carbon fibre bonnet with cooling vents. Besides, the front bumper has been tweaked and houses a new carbon fibre splitter and blacked-out air intake vents. The rear bumper too has been reprofiled with new vents on the side and a new carbon fibre diffuser.


The side profile remains intact for the large part, except for wheel arches cladded with carbon fibre and is filled up by 21-inch forged lightweight alloy wheels as standard. Performante also gets optional 22 and 23-inch units to choose from. The excessive use of carbon fibre materials has made Performante 47 kg lighter than the standard Urus. It benefits from a titanium Akrapovic sports exhaust as standard.

Lamborghini Urus Performante

Urus Performante exterior highlights

Interiors

Inside the cabin of Urus Performante, buyers get to choose between Nero Cosmus black Alcantara or leather upholsteries. A hexagonal stitching pattern on the seats gives the cabin a fresh appeal as well. ‘Performante’ badges have been slapped on seats, door panels and roof lining to signify the car’s identity.


Customers can opt for an optional Dark Package that adds a matte black finish to various components of the cabin. The Italian supercar brand has made the Ad Personam program available to Urus owners, offering a wide range of customisation options. The digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment unit receives new graphics, providing a fresh look to the interface.

Lamborghini Urus Performante

Urus Performante interiors

More oomph

Performante is powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine as the standard model. However, in this version, the motor cranks out 657 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, a bump of 16 bhp over the standard Urus. As a result, the SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in a meagre 3.3 seconds and can clock a top speed of 306 kmph.


For better off-roading capabilities, Performante opts for a single ‘Rally’ mode instead of the three off-road modes available in standard Urus—Sabbia (Sand), Neve (Snow), and Terra (Mud). In addition, it retains three drive modes including Strada (Street), Sport, and Corsa (Track).  

Lamborghini Urus Performante

Urus Performante drivertrain

1210 people loved this story

New Jeep Grand Cherokee lands in India at a price of Rs 77.50 lakh


Other than the powertrain, Lamborghini has also made subtle tweaks to the suspension setup of the SUV, altering the dynamics of the performance SUV. The most notable upgrade is the adoption of a coil spring setup over the existing air suspension unit in the standard model. As a result, Performante sits 20 mm lower than the regular Urus. It is also 16 mm wider and 25 mm longer than its predecessor.


(Images courtesy: Lamborghini)

Edited by Megha Reddy

