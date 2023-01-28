Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Maruti Suzuki grand electrification plans– six EVs in India by FY2030

By Team Autostory
January 28, 2023, Updated on : Sat Jan 28 2023 06:20:46 GMT+0000
Maruti Suzuki grand electrification plans– six EVs in India by FY2030
Suzuki’s growth strategy for FY2030 lays stress on carbon neutrality which the company aims to achieve by 2070 in India.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Maruti Suzuki pulled the largest crowd at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. Much of the credit goes to its two unveils— Fronx and the five-door Jimny. Another major attraction was the EVX concept which will take shape as the brand’s first electric vehicle.


Maruti has adopted a guarded approach when it comes to battery-powered vehicles. The company did launch Grand Vitara six months ago which comes with a strong hybrid powertrain, but nothing as far as fully electric cars are concerned. That said, the carmaker will be making the transition to fully-electric mobility soon, as per a recent report.

Maruti Suzuki EVX

Maruti Suzuki EVX concept unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo

1502 people loved this story

Maruti Suzuki unveils Fronx, Jimny at Auto Expo 2023

Six new EVs by 2030

Suzuki Motor Corporation, Maruti’s parent company, released a report recently that reveals the carmaker’s electrification plan for India. Based on the target set by the Indian government, Suzuki aims to achieve carbon neutrality in the country by 2070.


Moreover, the Indo-Japanese carmaker plans to launch six cars in India by 2030 with the first electric vehicle (EV) slated to launch in FY24. Earlier reports hint at Maruti developing a new electric SUV based on a new electric skateboard platform that is co-developed by Suzuki and alliance partner Toyota. In all probability, this electric SUV is expected to be the production version of its EVX concept.

Maruti suzuki EV plans

Maruti Suzuki to launch six EVs in India by 2030

The document confirms that the first fully-electric Maruti will hit Indian roads by the start of 2025. Apart from EVX, the company has teased five other EVs that will be launched in India in the future including the fully-electric WagonR and Jimny. Other EV models in the pipeline could include battery-powered versions of Brezza, Fronx and Grand Vitara.

Greener mobility on cards

Vehicles powered by internal combustion engines (ICE) will account for 60% of the company’s share in India by the end of this decade, Suzuki said in its document. At the same time, the carmaker also forecasts 25% of its total sales to come from hybrid electric vehicles by 2030, while zero emission battery electric vehicles will account for 15% of its total sales.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Electrified versions of Jimny and Fronz on cards

This indicates that Maruti will not only launch EVs but other forms of green vehicles in the near future in India including strong hybrids, CNG, biogas and flex fuel vehicles. Suzuki forecasts the Indian economy to grow from $1.6 trillion (Rs 130 lakh crore) at present to $13.5 trillion (Rs 1,113 lakh crore) by 2050.

Biogas project for India

Suzuki has also decided to invest in the biogas sector of India. In October last year, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian government agency National Dairy Development Board and Banas Dairy, Asia’s largest dairy manufacturer, to conduct verification of biogas.


In India, biogas is derived from cow dung, which are dairy wastes that can be seen in rural areas. This biogas can be used for Suzuki’s CNG models that account for approximately 70% of the CNG car market in India. The carmaker will be investing 4.5 trillion yen, or Rs 2.82 lakh crore, till the end of the decade with an aim of doubling its turnover to Rs 4.39 lakh crore and contribute towards a carbon-neutral future.

Maruti Suzuki biogas

Maruti Suzuki invests in biogas treatment in India

1576 people loved this story

From Maruti eVX to Tata Sierra EV, highlights from 2023 Auto Expo


Out of the total investment planned, two trillion yen is planned to be invested towards "research and development expenses in areas including carbon neutrality such as electrification and biogas", it said. The remaining 2.5 trillion yen is planned as capital expenditure in facilities, including 500 billion yen for a BEV battery plant.


(Images courtesy: Suzuki Motor Corporation)

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SaaS unicorn Zoho records profit of over Rs 2,700 Cr in FY22

These founders launched gold savings app to help people save and invest easily

Adani FPO subscribed 1% on opening day

Bankers on Adani $2.5B share sale consider delay, price cut after rout, says report

Daily Capsule
Sequoia-backed Flint stops flagship yield service
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Budget 2023: Expectations of the auto industry

2023 Hyundai Aura facelift offers fresh look, enhanced safety

BMW X7 gets midlife makeover, priced at Rs 1.22 Cr

From iQube ST to F99: Two-wheelers that stole the show at Auto Expo 2023

From Maruti eVX to Tata Sierra EV, highlights from 2023 Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki unveils Fronx, Jimny at Auto Expo 2023