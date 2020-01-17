MG Motor announces a line-up of 14 cars for Auto Expo 2020

MG Motor will be showcasing as many as 14 cars at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo 2020 early next month. These will include products from its existing global portfolio as well as future platforms across hatchbacks, sedans, and utility vehicles.





The company said that the range on display at its pavilion will focus on internet, electric, and autonomous cars. This is the first time that MG Motor will be marking its presence at the Delhi Auto Expo.





The company said that it aims to demonstrate its technological prowess and global focus as a future-forward brand at the event.









Commenting on the announcement, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, said,





“MG Motor India is committed to accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly, next-generation mobility solutions over the long term in India. To achieve this goal, we aim to establish our technology leadership and further consolidate our position in the Indian automotive space. Our presence at this year’s Auto Expo with a focus on future technologies for India is a testimony to this commitment. All MG products at the Expo operate at the intersection of our core focus on innovation, customer experience and sustainability-led development.”





MG Motor will be showcasing the Vision-i concept MPV (multi-purpose vehicle). The teaser image released by the company shows striking similarities to the Roewe Vision-I concept showcased by its parent company SAIC at the Shanghai Motor Show in April 2019.





The British carmaker is owned by Shanghai-based Chinese state-owned auto major SAIC. It launched its first product in India, the MG Hector SUV, in June 2019. The company received instant success in the market and has sold 15,930 SUVs in the country until December 2020.





MG Motor will be launching its second product, the ZS EV, on January 27, 2020. Bookings for the electric SUV began on December 21, 2019, for a token amount of Rs 50,000 and is expected to carry a price tag between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (both ex-showroom).









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)





