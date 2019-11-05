Toyota launches the sub-4m compact SUV Toyota Raize in Japan

Toyota Kirloskar India has not officially confirmed Raize for India, but based on dimensions, the compact SUV is a perfect fit for our market.

By YS Auto
5th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Toyota has launched a new compact SUV Raize in Japan. The car is less than four metres in length, ensuring it is attractive to people who want a small car but do not want to compromise on space.


This is the first small car to be based on the next-generation DNGA platform, paving the way for products from both Toyota and Daihatsu brands. The new SUV has been developed from the ground up with a new powertrain unit. It will have a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with D-CVT transmission, which produces 98 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque. Toyota claims the 2WD models achieve a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl while the 4WD models return 17.4 kmpl.


Toyota Raize front three quarter


The Raize features a compact body, which is just 3,995mm long and 1,695mm wide. The SUV is equipped with large 17-inch wheels and protruding fenders, which gives it an SUV stance, attracting buyers who like beefy cars. Despite being a compact SUV, the car has a 369 litres boot with folding rear seats to increase the luggage space while the ground clearance is a healthy 185 mm.


Safety is a major focus for every manufacturer and Toyota is not lagging behind. The Raize is equipped with the latest smart assist safety features, including the crash avoidance braking function, which is capable of detecting both vehicles and pedestrians, and the ‘erroneous start prevention’ function with braking control. Apart from this, it is equipped with adaptive cruise control, smart panorama parking assist, and collision warning function.
Toyota Raize rear three quarter


The Toyota Raize's instrument panel is an LED screen with a digital speedometer and a floating seven-inch TFT screen. It has a smartphone-linkable audio display and very sharp aircon vents. The steering houses controls for audio output and looks elegant - almost a norm from any Toyota vehicle.


The Toyota Raize is priced in Japan between JPY 1.68 million (Rs 10.90 lakh) and JPY 2.28 million (Rs 14.80 lakh).



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Also Read

Toyota plans to launch compact EV in India in partnership with Suzuki

﻿

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

October 2019 sees revival in sale of passenger vehicles in India

YS Auto

Uber announces financial results for the third quarter of 2019, losses stand at $1.2 B

Debolina Biswas

Draw up norms to have control over Google, Facebook, Twitter: Mohandas Pai

Press Trust of India

Losing her father and all her family’s money pushed this woman to fix the broken medical system

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
Why SoftBank's risk-loving bets are maybe what the world needs (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Honda unveils most powerful CBR1000RR-R motorcycle at EICMA 2019

Neelanjan Chakraborty

At EICMA 2019, Sino-Italian motorcycle major unveils 2020 Benelli TNT 600i

YS Auto

October 2019 sees revival in sale of passenger vehicles in India

YS Auto

Hero MotoCorp to showcase Euro 5 compliant motorcycles at EICMA 2019

YS Auto

Rare 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S auctioned for $1.6M at Sotheby

YS Auto

Fiat Chrysler, PSA Group confirm merger

Neelanjan Chakraborty

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore