Toyota launches the sub-4m compact SUV Toyota Raize in Japan

Toyota has launched a new compact SUV Raize in Japan. The car is less than four metres in length, ensuring it is attractive to people who want a small car but do not want to compromise on space.





This is the first small car to be based on the next-generation DNGA platform, paving the way for products from both Toyota and Daihatsu brands. The new SUV has been developed from the ground up with a new powertrain unit. It will have a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with D-CVT transmission, which produces 98 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque. Toyota claims the 2WD models achieve a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl while the 4WD models return 17.4 kmpl.









The Raize features a compact body, which is just 3,995mm long and 1,695mm wide. The SUV is equipped with large 17-inch wheels and protruding fenders, which gives it an SUV stance, attracting buyers who like beefy cars. Despite being a compact SUV, the car has a 369 litres boot with folding rear seats to increase the luggage space while the ground clearance is a healthy 185 mm.





Safety is a major focus for every manufacturer and Toyota is not lagging behind. The Raize is equipped with the latest smart assist safety features, including the crash avoidance braking function, which is capable of detecting both vehicles and pedestrians, and the ‘erroneous start prevention’ function with braking control. Apart from this, it is equipped with adaptive cruise control, smart panorama parking assist, and collision warning function.





The Toyota Raize's instrument panel is an LED screen with a digital speedometer and a floating seven-inch TFT screen. It has a smartphone-linkable audio display and very sharp aircon vents. The steering houses controls for audio output and looks elegant - almost a norm from any Toyota vehicle.





The Toyota Raize is priced in Japan between JPY 1.68 million (Rs 10.90 lakh) and JPY 2.28 million (Rs 14.80 lakh).









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

