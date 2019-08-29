Japanese motorcycles are known the world over to provide affordable performance with high reliability. In fact, their rise to popularity in Europe and the US in the 60s and 70s, that motorcycling has become what it is today. The Big Four (Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki and Kawasaki) have well established product portfolios in India. However, here are 5 premium Japanese motorcycles available the world over and we want to be launched in India:





Yamaha R6: Best of Japanese middleweight supersports









The mighty Yamaha R6 needs no introduction. In its present iteration, the 5th generation Yamaha R6 came off the covers in 2016 at AIM Expo. The aerodynamically tested bodywork bears the familiar predator like front nose. The hidden LED headlamps are inspired from the flagship R1.





The race bred R-DNA sees the Yamaha R6 get a 599 cc four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine pumps out 118.4 PS of power and 61.7 Nm of torque. To keep the weight under check, the Yamaha R6 gets a die-cast magnesium rear frame. Besides that, it allows a slimmer seat. The rider can mould their body nearer to the chassis which not only increases aerodynamic efficiency but also improves handling.





Suspension includes fully adjustable 43 mm upside-down KYB fork and a mono shock rear with equal levels of adjustability. Brakes include twin 320 mm discs in the front with 4-pston radially mounted callipers by Nissin. Rear gets a single 220 mm unit while ABS is standard. Also, the features list includes 6-position switchable traction control, ride by wire and a quick shifter.





If launched, Yamaha R6 will be a direct rival to the Kawasaki ZX-6R. However, pricing will on the higher side as it will be brought in via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.





Suzuki SV650: Retro love





The Suzuki SV650 is possibly the best looking Japanese naked retro middleweight motorcycle. The charming design promises a rider friendly everyday motorcycling experience. Also, the bike boasts of a unique exhaust note due to an irregular firing order of the cylinders. Keeping things simple, Suzuki has given minimum electronic riding aids which will also help in keeping production costs under check.





At the heart of the Suzuki SV650 is a 645 cc V-twin, liquid cooled mill mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can produce 76 PS of power and 64 Nm of torque. Suspension duties are overseen by a conventional 41 mm telescopic fork up front and a link type monoshock unit in the rear. Anchors include two 290 mm discs in the front and a 240 mm unit in the rear.





Also, Suzuki SV650 has an accessible 785 mm seat height which will be comfortable for even shorter riders. The powerplant gets low rpm assist and Suzuki Easy Start System. The instrumentation is all-digital and gets 6-level adjustability for brightness. A café racer inspired SV 650X is also available.





Honda X-ADV: One hell of an adventurous scooter!









We love riding scooters and things will get even more fun if the Big Red introduces their premium adventure scooter - Honda X-ADV. This crossover styled machine has been developed by Honda’s Italian R&D team. The rugged look is accompanied by LED headlamps, knuckle guards from the Africa Twin and an adjustable windshield. Besides that, the Honda X-ADV has a 21-litre underseat storage, rally styled instrumentation and a Smart Key.





Powering the Honda X-ADV is a 745 cc L-twin liquid-cooled, SOHC engine coupled to a 6-speed DCT. The powerplant can produce 68 PS of power and 40.3 Nm of torque. Anchoring all the horses are twin 296 mm discs up front and a 240 mm single unit in the rear. The scooter has a high kerb weight of 238 kg while the seat height is a high 820 mm. Suspension includes upside-down fork up front and a monoshock in the rear with adjustable preload.





Features include Honda Selectable Torque Control along with a G-switch for riding on dirt. Also, the on and off-road tyres will be a boon for Indian riding conditions. However, if launched, expect the Honda X-ADV to be a CBU, which can raise its price to a premium, possibly near the 8 lakhs mark.





Kawasaki Z1000SX: Naked Z1000 transforms to be a power tourer









The wizards at Kawasaki have transformed their powerful street-naked Z1000 to a mighty tourer. Taking things to the next-level, the Kawasaki Z1000SX gets a new aerodynamic fairing, a more comfortable seat and added safety net of cornering ABS. Besides that, the bike also gets a 3-level Kawasaki Traction Control.





Kawasaki Z100SX is powered by the same 1,043 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder mill. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine churns out 142 PS of power and 111 Nm of torque. A large 19-litre fuel tank adds to the ability of touring. Brakes include twin 300 mm discs in the front with 4-piston callipers and a 250 mm unit in the rear with a mono-piston calliper. Fully adjustable suspension includes 41 mm upside down fork upfront and a horizontally back-link monoshock in the rear.





Also, the Kawasaki Z1000SX gets an Eco-mode. Dual throttle valve technology further helps in delivering power across the rev range, increasing efficiency. If introduced in India, expect the Kawasaki Z1000SX to be priced around the 16 lakhs mark.





Yamaha Tenere 700: Go-anywhere has a name









The world of adventure mixed with rally-bred technology helps the Yamaha Tenere 700 be your ideal partner for your long-distance travel. The compact tubular chassis, long travel suspension and spoked wheels work as a charm. Also, the slim fuel tank is only a 16-litre unit. And boy those 4 LED headlamps look good!





Powering the Yamaha Tenere 700 is a 689 cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve DOHC engine. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine produces 72 PS of power and 68 Nm of torque. The instrumentation is an all-digital unit inspired from rally bikes. Braking includes dual 282 mm discs in the front and a 245 mm disc in the rear. The switchable ABS can be used on the fly. Also, the Yamaha Tenere 700 is shod with a 21-inch unit in the front and an 18-inch unit in the rear. Both of these are fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres.





Besides that, the 43 mm adjustable upside-down fork in the front offers a travel of 210 mm. The rear monoshock gets remote adjustability. If introduced, expect the Yamaha Tenere 700 to be priced around the INR 8 lakhs mark.