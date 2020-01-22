Tata Motors enters premium hatchback segment, rolls out Altroz

Tata Motors on Wednesday entered into the premium hatchback segment with the rollout of Altroz at a starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom India).





Unveiled in December last year, the Altroz, which is the industry's first BS-VI diesel-ready car, is also the first vehicle model based on the brand's Alfa platform, and the second vehicle showing the Impact 2.0 design language.









Besides Altroz, Tata Motors also launched the BS-VI versions of Nexon, Tiago, and Tigor.





"We promised to kick-start the year with a product offensive and here we are. The future of efficient, green, and sustainable mobility solutions needs to translate into reality, and we have made a start by bringing the new generation of BS-VI solutions to the market," said Guenter Butschek, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Motors.





With the class defining, new premium hatchback, Altroz, Tata Motors is expanding its market coverage further, he said, adding, "We have lots more in store for 2020, and we have just commenced unveiling our well-defined future product portfolio".





The Altroz will be available in five trim levels across all Tata Motors authorised dealerships, the company said. It comes with six different factory-fitted customisable options to be chosen from four packs - the Rhythm, Style, Luxe, and Urban.





Additionally, with the introduction of the Altroz and the Nexon, Tata Motors also becomes the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to launch BS-VI-ready diesel variants in their respective segments, the company said.





"These new models are beyond BS-VI, and will redefine every segment they are meant for with class-leading design, safety, technology, and driving dynamics," said Mayank Pareek, President-Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors.





The new Nexon will be available in 1.2L Revotron turbocharged petrol BS-VI engine, commanding a starting price of Rs 6.95 lakh. The Nexon 2020 will be offered in six-speed manual and AMT options.









The Tiago 2020 will be the successor to the first-generation Tiago and will be available in both manual and AMT options. It comes with a 1.2L Revotron petrol BS-VI engine, with a price tag starting at Rs 4.60 lakh, Tata Motors said.





The Tigor 2020 will be available at a starting price of Rs 5.75 lakh, and will come with a 1.2L Revotron petrol BS-VI engine, the company said.





(Edited by Suman Singh)







