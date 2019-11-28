Tata starts production of its upcoming premium hatchback Altroz

Premium hatchback Tata Altroz will be competing against the likes of Hyundai Elite i20, Maruti Baleno, Honda Jazz, and the Toyota Glanza.

YS Auto
28th Nov 2019
Tata Motors has begun the production of its upcoming premium hatchback the Altroz. The hatchback was first showcased as the 45X concept at the Auto Expo 2018. It was again showcased in near production form at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019.


The Altroz will be the company’s second product to be based on the Impact 2.0 design philosophy. The underpinning of the car is the new Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) arc platform, marking the end of Tata Motors’ reliance on Indica’s old XO platform.


The ALFA arc platform will be further used in several compact, sub-4m Tata models.


In terms of features, the premium hatchback will get projector headlamps, 16-inch machined alloy wheels, and LED inserts in the tail lamps. Its roof will have a piano black finish while LED daytime running lamps have been positioned under the fog lamps.


Tata Altroz production commences
Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit of Tata Motors, said, “The Altroz is our first product that will be launched on the all-new ALFA platform and we believe that it will raise the bar for vehicles across the premium hatchback segment, come 2020. Since the unveiling of the concept in 2018, the anticipation for Altroz has always been high. We hope that customers will appreciate the new futuristic design with a host of smart features, many of which are one segment above.”


Interiors of the upcoming Altroz will get a dual-tone grey and black layout. The steering wheel will be a flat-bottom unit with silver inserts and white stitching. Other features will include ambient lighting, cruise control, and a 341 litre boot.


The engine powering the upcoming Tata Altroz will be a 1.2 litre (85 PS) naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol one from the Tiago and the 1.5 litre (90 PS) four-cylinder turbocharged diesel mill from the Nexon. The 1.2-litre (102 PS) three-cylinder turbocharged petrol mill from the Nexon will also be on offer.


Gearbox options will initially include a five-speed manual unit, while a five-speed automatic may be offered on a later date.


The Tata Altroz will be launched in India first, followed by the international market. We expect the car to have a starting price tag under Rs 6 lakh in January 2020.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


﻿

Authors
YS Auto

