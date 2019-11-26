TVS launches BS-VI compliant Apache RTR 200 4V and Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS will offer these motorcycles only with fuel-injection while the carburetted options have been discontinued to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms.

By YS Auto
26th Nov 2019
Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has launched the BS-VI compliant versions of the 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V and 2020 Apache RTR 160 4V. Bookings for the two motorcycles have begun across all TVS dealerships in India.


Both motorcycles get a new LED headlamp and Glide Through Traffic (GTT) capability, which TVS claims helps in ‘low-speed urban riding and enables an extremely smooth and controlled ride’. The company has also axed the carburetted variants.


The two bikes are now offered only with fuel-injection. Besides that, the Apache RTR 200 4V gets a feather touch ignition and a ‘high-performance rear radial tyre’. Interestingly, TVS has not revealed any details about the manufacturer of this tyre while the outgoing version was shod with Pirelli tyres.


TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS-VI
Speaking about the new motorcycles, Meghashyam Dighole, Head - Marketing, Premium Motorcycles of TVS Motor Company, said,

“We are delighted to introduce the 2020 range of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS-VI motorcycles. These motorcycles are a testament of our commitment towards delighting Apache customers with a true racing experience. The 2020 range of Apache RTR series offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting edge technology and will transform performance biking. This marks the commencement of the transition of our vehicles to the BS-VI norms.”


The RTR 200 4V is powered by the same 197.75cc oil-cooled mill. Coupled to a five-speed gearbox, the engine produces 20.5 PS of power and 16.8 Nm of torque. The latter has been reduced by 1.3 Nm.


In comparison, the RTR 160 4V’s 159.7cc oil-cooled engine produces 16.02 PS (decreased from 16.80 PS) of power and 14.2 Nm (down from 14.8 Nm) of torque.


The Apache RTR 200 4V also gets features like a slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS with rear-wheel lift-off protection. Colour options include Gloss Black and Pearl White. The motorcycle has been priced at Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).


TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS-VI


The Apache RTR 160 4V BS-VI will be retailed in three colour options – Racing Red, Metallic Blue, and Knight Black. Apart from the LED headlamp, it will have a single-piece, dual-tone seat.


Retailed in two variants, the RTR 160 4V BS-VI is priced at Rs 99,950 for the rear drum brake variant and Rs 1.03 lakh for the disc brake option (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).


Both the variants have experienced a hike of a little more than Rs 7,600.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
YS Auto

