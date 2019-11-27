BS-VI compliant TVS Jupiter launched for Rs 67,911

TVS Motor Company has launched a BS-VI compliant version of the Jupiter Classic. The automatic scooter, just as the Apache RTR 200 4V and Apache RTR 160 4V, ditches the carburettor for fuel-injection.





However, unlike the race-tuned fuel-injection of the Apaches, the new Jupiter Classic gets an EcoThrust fuel-injection. The latter has been tuned to provide a balance between performance and fuel economy.





The new Jupiter Classic BS-VI is priced at Rs 67,911 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is Rs 7,921 more than the outgoing BS-IV version of the scooter.





The new BS-VI compliant Jupiter Classic is supposed to deliver 15 percent more mileage than the outgoing BS-IV version. Besides that, the scooter also gains a USB charger in the front panel and a cubby hole for storing a cell phone.





Also, the clear visor has been replaced by a tinted unit. Other features include a dual-tone seat and a pillion grab rail with an integrated rear backrest for the passenger.





TVS has not revealed the output figures of the Jupiter Classic BS-VI. The 109.7cc mill in the BS-IV version produced eight PS of power and 8.4 Nm of torque. The new version is expected to produce a slightly reduced output.





Speaking about the new model, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand of TVS Motor Company, said,





“TVS Motor Company has always delivered consumer delight. We have taken the opportunity of changeover to BS-VI, and are launching two Fi Technology platforms, RT-Fi and ET-Fi. With ET-Fi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) focussed on the Indian commuter, TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi delivers enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy.”





Jupiter Classic BS-VI will be retailed in three colours – Sunlit Ivory, Autumn Brown, and a new Indi Blue.





Launched first in 2013, the Jupiter holds the record for being the fastest scooter ever to reach the one million sales milestone – within 30 months of launch.





This year, the company has sold 74,560 units of the scooter in October 2019, which is down from the 1,02,132 units sold last year.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)