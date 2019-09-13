Upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles launching in India

India’s love for Royal Enfield needs no introduction. While the whole world shunned these retro motorcycles, the Indian market helped the brand grow from a humble 50,000 units annually in 2010 to registering over 50,000 units in a single month! Today Royal Enfield does not sell mere motorcycles. In fact, they sell lifestyles! The company wants to become a dominant force in the global middleweight motorcycle market. Here are the upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles which the brand is working to rise towards global domination:





Royal Enfield Meteor





The Royal Enfield Meteor is expected to be the production variant of the Royal Enfield KX Concept Bobber. This prototype was unveiled at EICMA 2018. The KX concept draws inspiration to a V-twin Bobber style motorcycle the company previously retailed. Royal Enfield has also recently patented the Meteor brand name for the European market.





The concept from EICMA 2018, the Royal Enfield Concept KX Bobber concept flaunted a brand new 838 cc V-twin powerplant. The engine has a bore of 80 mm and a stroke of 83.4 mm. Besides that, the engine has a claimed maximum power output of 90 PS. Also, the engine was coupled to a 6-speed gearbox and ride-by-wire throttle system for a linear power delivery. The Royal Enfield Concept KX Bobber was fitted with 19-inch wheels and shod with knobby Maxxis tyres.





Royal Enfield Concept KX Bobber has a wheelbase of 1,530 mm and has a ground clearance of 128 mm. Also, the seat height of 760 mm, if enters production, will make for a great motorcycle, thanks to easy accessibility. The Royal Enfield Concept KX Bobber uses a girder fork type front suspension. A single damper and an under-seat link-type monoshock at the back.





The production variant though may get standard telescopic fork or upside-down fork in the front instead of the girder fork. We expect the Royal Enfield Meteor based on the Concept KX Bobber to be launched sometime next year.





Royal Enfield Himalayan 650





One of the most uncharacteristic yet delightful Royal Enfield out there, the Himalayan is soon to get an open heart surgery! Yes, the Chennai based manufacturer will take the powerplant from the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and introduce it to the Himalayan. Of course, we expect several mechanical and cosmetic updates to be made.





In its present tune the 411 cc LS engine from the Royal Enfield Himalayan produces 24.8 PS of power and 32 Nm of torque. The parallel-twin 648 cc mill from the Interceptor 650, in its present tune produces 47.5 PS of power and 52 Nm of torque. Royal Enfield claims that 80% of this torque is available from a low engine speed of 2,500 rpm. That will make the Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 a very capable off-roader, producing the required amount of pulling force right when you need it!





In terms of features, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 may continue with the same analogue-digital instrumentation. This unit is fairly comprehensive and even houses a magnetic compass for those who like to take the road not taken. We would also love to see a switchable ABS, at least for the rear wheel.





The Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 may hit production form by mid-2020. The bike will also get an updated chassis and an improved suspension system.





Royal Enfield Flat Tracker 650





Spotted recently for the first time, the Royal Enfield Flat Tracker 650 utilises a reworked version of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. The senior management has been previously known to want multiple versions of motorcycles from the Royal Enfield 650 Twins platform. A Flat Tracker though comes as a pleasant surprise.





The Royal Enfield Flat Tracker 650 will continue with conventional telescopic fork up front. However, we believe that the engineers will be upgrading from the existing setup. Also, the rear will get a monoshock with adjustable preload. The engineers will also stiffen up the handlebar a bit so that it can take a beating. Besides that, the Royal Enfield Flat Tracker 650 will get alloy wheels and knobby go-anywhere tyres. The test unit spotted recently was seen sporting S&S exhaust system. But we do not expect them to hit production in order to keep costs under check.





Royal Enfield can continue using its subsidiary Harris Performance to stiffen up the chassis. The 648 cc oil cooled parallel-twin engine too will be re-tuned to meet the demands of a flat tracker. We would also love to see Royal Enfield up the ante on this front by increasing the performance output. A Flat Tracker will also allow Royal Enfield to get back to competitive racing at American Flat Tracker championship. A sporting event where both Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle is gaining recognition.





We expect the Royal Enfield Flat Tracker 650 to make it to production around Auto Expo 2020. However, the bike will be priced at a premium.





Royal Enfield 250





Yes, Royal Enfield is finally planning to introduce a smaller and more affordable product. Several media reports point out to an upcoming quarter-litre Royal Enfield badged motorcycle. The ongoing economic downturn in India, has hit the company hard. A more accessible product will help more new customers to be a part of the Royal Enfield family.





Precious little details have emerged about the Royal Enfield 250. We are not sure if the new motorcycle will be introduced under the existing brand names or something new. However, we believe a Royal Enfield Bullet 250 can do wonders to the brand. The engine can trace its origins to the Royal Enfield Bullet 350. The latter, in its present BS-IV iteration, is powered by a 346 cc air-cooled engine. This push rod powerplant is capable of producing 20.07 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque.





Of course, fuel injection will be standard in the upcoming BS-VI complaint Royal Enfield 250. Also, the suspension system will continue to be conventional telescopic fork in the front and dual springs in the rear. Besides that, we expect the present design elements to be carried forward in the Royal Enfield 250. Brakes too will be in the same configuration, a disc in the front and a drum in the rear.





We expect the Royal Enfield 250 to take at least a couple of years before breaking cover. Expect the price tag to hover around INR 1 lakh mark.