Accenture to invest $3B in AI to bolster solutions portfolio

Accenture, the global technology services company, will invest $3 billion into its data and AI practice over the next three years as it aims to bring newer solutions for multiple industries.

This $3 billion investment by Accenture will be deployed in multiple areas, including investment into assets, industry solutions, ventures, acquisitions, talent, and ecosystem partnerships. The company will double its AI talent to 80,000 professionals through a mix of hiring, acquisitions, and training.

The company will also create accelerators for data and AI readiness across 19 distinct industries and pre-built industry and functional models that take advantage of new generative AI capabilities. It will also invest in new and existing relationships across its industry-leading cloud, data, and AI ecosystems to reinvent the type of work delivered to clients. For example, developers using pre-built models to enhance prototyping or creators building dynamic virtual environments that can adapt to real-world changes.

“There is unprecedented interest in all areas of AI, and the substantial investment we are making in our Data and AI practice will help our clients move from interest to action to value, and in a responsible way with clear business cases,” said Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture.

Accenture’s AI expertise spans over 1,450 patents and pending patent applications worldwide and hundreds of client solutions at scale, ranging from marketing to retail and security to manufacturing. It has embedded AI across its service delivery approach, driving efficiency, insights, and accelerating value for clients through its platforms such as myWizard, SynOps, and MyNav.

“Companies that build a strong foundation of AI by adopting and scaling it now, where the technology is mature and delivers clear value, will be better positioned to reinvent, compete, and achieve new levels of performance. Our clients have complex environments, and at a time when the technology is changing rapidly, our deep understanding of ecosystem solutions allows us to help them navigate quickly and cost-effectively to make smart decisions,” the Accenture CEO said.

According to Accenture, it is working with several clients on generative AI projects, such as helping a hotel group manage customer queries or a judicial system synthesise judicial process information across hundreds of thousands of complex documents.