IBM extends collaboration with Parle Products

﻿IBM﻿ has expanded its collaboration with a leading biscuit brand Parle Products with the aim to further enhance the latter’s digital transformation.

Parle was able to reduce sourcing costs, enhance sales forecast accuracy, and lower costs to serve, and optimise overall IT infrastructure by deploying cloud and AI for business solutions, according to a statement from IBM.

Parle entered into a partnership with IBM in 2014. Prior to this, Parle was dealing with complexities in its intricate supply and distribution network because of non-differentiated strategies across products as well as channel and fulfilment approaches. This resulted in service level constraints and higher costs to serve. Now it claims that it has been able to bring in operational efficiencies by leveraging cloud and AI capabilities.

(L-R) IBM India MD Sandip Patel, Parle Products CIO Sanjay Joshi and IBM Asia Pacific GM Paul Burton

In the latest phase of the engagement, IBM Consulting is also collaborating with Microsoft to implement the Azure Databricks Lakehouse—an AI engine for auto-replenishment, and SAP Ariba solutions at Parle.

“Parle’s nearly decade-long collaboration with IBM, leveraging both its technology expertise and consulting capabilities, has been paved with multiple milestones, all of which have helped us achieve our digital transformation vision…. With IBM Consulting, we are poised to unlock newer avenues of growth and remain at the forefront of industry evolution," Parle Products CIO Sanjay Joshi said.

The partnership with IBM has brought benefits for Parle in the areas of procurement, supply chain, and HR.

“Today, leveraging exponential technologies like cloud and AI are fundamental to every company’s competitiveness by transforming the way that they meet customer demands and operate their businesses," Kamal Singhani, Country Managing Partner, IBM Consulting – India/South Asia said.