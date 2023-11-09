Philips opens new innovation campus in Bengaluru

Philips opens new campus in Bengaluru

Philips has opened a new campus in Bengaluru spread with 6.5 lakh square feet of space and capacity to accommodate over 5,000 people.

Philips has around 9,000 employees in India with a presence in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Gurugram.

Royal Philips CEO Roy Jakobs said, “In the last 27 years, the Philips Innovation Campus in Bengaluru has grown to represent almost all our business categories and supporting roles. This means we’re able to help more healthcare providers help more patients, in an efficient and sustainable way, and make it easier for more people to take care of their health and well-being. This new campus is a testimony of our commitment to further building our capabilities in India and leveraging the same for customers globally.”

Infosys forms partnership with Better Home & Finance

Infosys has announced a collaboration with Better Home & Finance Holding Company to launch Mortgage as a Service (MaaS), an integrated end-to-end digital mortgage white-labelled platform.

According to a statement, by adopting Infosys-Better white-labelled MaaS, organisations can bring substantial change in their mortgage operations. Better’s proprietary digital technology is an end-to-end platform including point of sale, pricing, underwriting, loan origination, closing, funding and investor sale - built to be cloud-native. Better has already funded over $100 billion in fully digital loans for the industry.

NetApp unveils new solution targeted at SMBs

NetApp, a data centric software company said it is targeting small and medium businesses with a new bundled virtualisation solution that will be sold and marketed by Fujitsu, a VMware and NetApp reseller. The solution delivers an integrated and affordable virtualised infrastructure solution to help small and medium businesses simplify and accelerate the management of traditional and modern applications, sold and supported through Fujitsu and Fujitsu partners.

It uses the latest VMware vSphere 8 virtualization software, Fujitsu PRIMERGY Servers, and NetApp all-flash storage systems, complete with NetApp ONTAP integration to vSphere.

UiPath unveils new features for its AI platform

UiPath, an enterprise automation software company has announced its newest platform features that help customers gain real value by transforming millions of tasks and thousands of processes across the enterprise with AI and automation, creating capacity for new ideas and unleashing worker productivity.

According to a statement, new innovations from UiPath lower the barrier between vision and reality for organisations by using AI to uncover automation opportunities, expand what can be automated, and make automation faster, easier, and more accessible to all.