French company Alstom unveils digital hub for signalling tech in Bengaluru

Alstom opens digital experience centre for signalling tech

Mobility company Alstom launched its Digital Experience Centre in Bengaluru. The French MNC said it is the first-ever such facility built by a rail OEM in India. This centre will be a hub for executing urban, mainline, freight, and mining (specific market) projects, along with integrated cybersecurity, security and telecom, and SCADA features.

Alstom said the centre has the largest signalling lab infrastructure spread over 60,000 sq.ft. in India, which will aid the company’s vision of making the country a global hub for technology and innovation. The dedicated experience centre will support more than 7 million hours of engineering work for Indian and global projects.

The centre will facilitate learning, adaptation, experimentation, simulation, and validation of Alstom’s new signalling solutions for advanced industry hardware and software innovations. It will conduct complete simulations of signalling technologies, including the one developed for the NaMo Bharat, India's first semi-high-speed regional train. Moreover, the centre will leverage IoT, IoB for security and telecom-related domains, Gen AI applications (Open AI-based), and blockchain for innovation projects in railway applications.

Alstom India Digital Experience Centre in Bengaluru

GlobalLogic to acquire Mobiveil

Digital engineering company GlobalLogic, part of the Hitachi Group, will acquire Mobiveil, a US-based specialised embedded engineering services firm. The three co-founders of Mobiveil—Ravi Thummarukudy, Gopa Periyadan, and Srinivasan Duraiswamy—will join the GlobalLogic leadership team.

The acquisition will expand GlobalLogic’s existing capabilities in embedded software, essential for new digital products and services in key industries, including semiconductor, automotive, media, medtech, and high tech.

The acquisition also brings marquee client relationships and provides GlobalLogic with immediate access to a substantial skilled talent pool relevant to the industry.

GlobalLogic will benefit from Mobiveil’s mature embedded engineering Centers of Excellence (CoEs) based in five locations across the US and India. These centres will complement GlobalLogic’s existing CoEs in Central and Eastern Europe. Mobiveil’s competencies will enhance GlobalLogic’s capabilities across embedded software, hardware and ASIC technologies.

LTIMindtree launches AI-powered employee engagement application

LTIMindtree partnered with Microsoft to introduce AI-powered employee engagement applications. Under LTIMindtree’s innovative Canvas.AI suite of AI offerings and solutions, these Gen AI-powered employee engagement applications will offer enterprise effectiveness and enable greater personalisation.

These applications use Microsoft Azure Open AI service and Azure Cognitive Search to enable a range of AI-led capabilities, including content summarisation, graph-led knowledge structuring, and an innovative copilot. This approach is set to enhance the cognitive intelligence within organisations, setting a new standard for employee engagement applications.

HGS unveils new tech platform for contact centre industry

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has launched HGS Agent X, a single integrated AI, automation, and analytics-powered user interface for contact centre operations, which can streamline call centre agent workflow while enhancing customer interaction.

This solution leans into the power of voice interaction by transcribing 100% of the voice of the customer. Turning this unstructured voice into data provides a 360-degree view of customers' desires, and uses this insight to power agent engagements with a unified knowledge base and learning and engagement tools.

HGS Agent X is a set of pre-built automation accelerators, designed to speed up implementations of common contact centre platforms with standardised modules, improve agent retention by reducing the cognitive load on frontline staff, and reduce operating costs with shorter training times and reduced handling time in one easy-to-use system.