Infosys bags 7-year deal from Ireland’s Musgrave

Infosys bags deal from Ireland’s Musgrave

﻿Infosys﻿, one of the leading Indian IT services companies, has signed a seven-year deal with Musgrave, Ireland’s leading food retail, wholesale and food service company.

As part of this collaboration, Infosys will help automate Musgrave’s IT operations by leveraging its AI and cloud offerings, Infosys Topaz—an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies, and Infosys Cobalt—a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

Through its Cognitive First framework, Infosys will aim to enable digital experiences and boost operational efficiencies by integrating artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), knowledge management, and cognitive automation capabilities to amplify enterprise intelligence across the value chain for Musgrave.

Archer opens data centre in Bengaluru

Archer, the US-headquartered technology company, has opened a data centre in Bengaluru to provide SaaS solutions to its customers in the Indian market. According to the company, the expansion is driven by the rising need for advanced risk management capabilities and the growing expectations of risk teams in the Indian market.

Archer in India has clients from the sectors of financial services and technology. The new data centre will fulfil the region’s emerging data sovereignty requirements along with ensuring that customers' data and processes are high-performing, secure and compliant.

1920 people loved this story Yotta's AI data centre in GIFT City to be commissioned before March: Nvidia

NIIT Learning Systems net profit up 23% in Q3

NIIT Learning Systems has reported a net profit of Rs 56.8 crore for the third quarter of FY24 registering a year-on-year growth of 23%. The revenue during this period stood at Rs 391.3 crore, which was a YoY growth of 8%. The EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 24%.

Commenting on the results, NIIT Managing Director Vijay Thadani said, “Despite the tough environment, the business has shown strong resilience through QoQ growth while maintaining operating margins and achieving strong profit growth."

Kyndryl unveils new security edge services with Cisco

﻿Kyndryl﻿, a technology infrastructure services company, has announced two new security edge services developed jointly with Cisco to help customers improve their security controls and proactively address and respond to cyber incidents.

The new security edge services introduced by Kyndryl are: Kyndryl Consult Security Services Edge (SSE) with Cisco Secure Access—designed to provide a modular and unified approach for consulting and implementing an SSE architecture with Cisco’s technology.

Kyndryl Managed SSE with Cisco Secure Access introduces a new category of network security services that integrates security into a cloud-delivered service model. It also offers an end-to-end solution for transition, implementation, and managed services of SSE solutions with Cisco’s portfolio of products and services.

Check Point unveils new cybersecurity platform

Check Point Software, a cybersecurity company, has launched the Infinity AI Copilot. This is expected to address the growing global shortage of cybersecurity practitioners by boosting the efficiency and effectiveness of security teams.

The Infinity AI Copilot acts as both an administrative and analytical assistant, automating complex security tasks and providing proactive solutions to security threats. It reduces the time required for routine tasks to allow security teams to focus on innovation.