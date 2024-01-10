Yotta's AI data centre in GIFT City to be commissioned before March: Nvidia

Global computing major ﻿NVIDIA﻿ on Wednesday said its partner Yotta is set to commission an "artificial intelligence data centre" in the GIFT City here before the end of March.

Speaking at the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Shankar Trivedi, Senior Vice President at Nvidia Global Field Operations, said the American company is partnering with Tata Group and Reliance Industries to set up data centres.

The data centre being set up by Yotta, a Hiranandani Group company, will go live before March, he said.

"I'm very happy to inform you that our partner Yotta is setting up a state-of-the-art AI data centre here in GIFT city and it will be available and go live before the end of March," Trivedi said.

The Ahmedabad-educated Trivedi said sovereign generative AI requires scalable data centres and added that generative AI will impact everybody in the future.