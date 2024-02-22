Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress ReleaseCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf Edition
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Companies
page logo
Events
All Events
Creator’s Inc Conference
Future of Work
Future of Governance
Brands of India
TechSparks
The Metaverse Summit
Brands of New India
Pitch To Us
EnglishHindiTamil
Stories
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf Edition
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Companies
page logo
Events
All Events
Creator’s Inc Conference
Future of Work
Future of Governance
Brands of India
TechSparks
The Metaverse Summit
Brands of New India
Pitch To Us
EnglishHindiTamil
News

HCLTech, Intel Foundry expand collaboration for global semiconductor innovation

HCLTech has worked with Intel for over three decades. Their collaboration has grown over the years through shared offerings and joint investments spanning silicon services, hardware engineering, telecom services, servers, and storage engineering.

Press Trust of India8602 Stories
HCLTech, Intel Foundry expand collaboration for global semiconductor innovation

Thursday February 22, 2024 , 2 min Read

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) is expanding a longstanding collaboration with Intel Foundry to co-develop customised silicon solutions for semiconductor manufacturers, system OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), and cloud services providers to enhance foundry services.

The partnership brings together HCLTech's design expertise with Intel Foundry's advanced technology and manufacturing capabilities to establish a resilient and diversified supply chain, said a press release.

The collaboration aims to meet increasing global demand for semiconductor manufacturing, catering to the diverse silicon needs of clients, by providing them with a robust and inclusive ecosystem for semiconductor sourcing, it added.

"Intel Foundry's advanced technologies and silicon-verified IPs in manufacturing and advanced packaging strengthen our delivery of innovative, accessible, and diverse solutions to our mutual clients," said Vijay Guntur, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

This will also give clients greater choice and flexibility in semiconductor sourcing, Guntur added.

HCLTech has worked with Intel for over three decades. Their collaboration has grown over the years through shared offerings and joint investments spanning silicon services, hardware engineering, telecom services, servers, and storage engineering.

"We are excited to further strengthen our collaboration with HCLTech to foster a strong and open ecosystem that is approachable and beneficial for all clients needing advanced silicon solutions," said Rahul Goyal, Vice President and GM, Product and Design Ecosystem Enablement, Intel Foundry.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

  • Just In
  • HCL
  • Intel India
  • Semiconductor Innovations