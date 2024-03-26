AWS partners with EkStep for joint innovation centre

Amazon Web Services (AWS) India will be collaborating with EkStep Foundation (﻿EkStep﻿), the Nandan Nilekani-backed non-profit organisation, to establish a Joint Innovation Centre (JIC) to help foster the development of innovative digital solutions for public service delivery.

The joint effort will focus on enabling and accelerating the creation of digital public goods (DPGs) and digital public infrastructures (DPIs), they said in a statement. The collaboration aims to support both public sector and commercial institutions in building and harnessing digital solutions for population-scale use while helping governments build socially and digitally inclusive economies.

The JIC will focus on supporting startups, ISVs, and SIs to leverage cloud computing, generative artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics from AWS; help them imagine and invent new use cases for DPGs and DPIs, incubate them, and enhance existing ones; and offer starter kits for states and countries interested in such solutions.

KPMG in India and Cisco form alliance

KPMG in India, a leading professional services firm, and global enterprise technology company Cisco have announced an alliance to provide organisations in the country with a broad range of services to help navigate complex business challenges and accelerate digital transformation.

A statement said by combining KPMG in India’s business knowledge and Cisco’s technological expertise, the alliance will look to identify effective combinations of products and services that integrate into their customers’ IT architectures. The collaboration will also aim to engender relevant and effective solutions in cybersecurity, 5G, network transformation, cloud transformation, contact centre, digital experience monitoring, and full stack observability, among others, to help customers enhance their digital agility and competitiveness.

Investments into sustainability pay higher dividends: IBM study

A new global study conducted by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) on sustainability titled 'Beyond checking the box,' showed that organisations in India that embed sustainability are 41% more likely to attribute great improvement in revenue from their sustainability efforts and are 90% more likely to outperform their peers on profitability.

The study further found that spending on sustainability reporting exceeds spending on sustainability innovation by 38% in India indicating demand for solutions that facilitate efficient data management and reporting. Embedding sustainability into all operations will bridge the intent-impact gap for long-term value creation in business, the study noted.

In India, 78% of executives surveyed agree that sustainability drives better business results, and 68% agree that sustainability is central to their business strategy. At the same time, 62% say that sustainability needs to be a higher priority in their organisation. A lack of requisite skills was identified as the top barrier to sustainability progress by 44% of executives.

CrowdStrike partners with HCLTech for cybersecurity solutions

﻿CrowdStrike﻿ and HCLTech have announced a new strategic partnership to power HCLTech’s managed detection and response solutions with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform. The partnership is expected to enable HCLTech to deliver the breadth of the Falcon platform, assisting organisations in cybersecurity transformation across the device, identity, cloud, data, next-gen SIEM, and beyond, led and managed by HCLTech.

According to the CrowdStrike 2024 Global Threat Report, cyberattacks are escalating and continue to grow faster, stealthier, and more sophisticated. Generative AI has the potential to amplify adversary activity, arming attackers of all sophistication levels with advanced tradecraft. The partnership between the two firms is expected to provide the security solutions that will stop the breaches.