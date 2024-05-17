Indian IT services company Wipro has appointed Sanjeev Jain as the new Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. He succeeds Amit Choudhary, who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities, according to information shared by the company to the stock exchanges.

This development comes just a month after Wipro appointed Srini Pallia as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Jain will be reporting to the CEO and will continue to be a member of Wipro’s executive committee.

Jain joined Wipro in 2023 as the Global Head of Business Operations and has over 30 years of experience in the technology industry. Prior to joining Wipro, he was with Kyndryl and also has experience working at IBM, Cognizant, and GE. He is an alumnus of IIT Bombay.

1922 people loved this story Wipro net profit down 8% in Q4 FY24; company provides weak revenue guidance

The new COO will oversee global business operations, the chief information office, the chief information security office, and the enterprise risk management function.

On the appointment, Wipro CEO Srini Pallia said, “In the short time that Sanjeev has been with Wipro, he has developed strong relationships with on-the-ground delivery teams and made a significant impact on our strategic thinking and execution prowess.”

He further added, “He will be responsible for continuing to simplify our operating model, building a client-centric delivery organisation, and driving operational excellence with a focus on execution rigour and speed.

Commenting on his appointment, Sanjeev Jain said, “I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer. I look forward to further strengthening our operational and delivery capabilities to bring more value to our clients.”