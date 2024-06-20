Global networking technology company ﻿Cisco﻿ has expanded its operations in the country with the launch of Cisco Meraki India Region, a cloud-managed IT networking platform.

Cisco Meraki has been providing its services to the Indian market, however, it has now formed a separate cloud region whereby it will provide the offerings through a cloud service empanelled with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

This launch comes at a time when the demand for data localisation and privacy is rising rapidly. According to the Cisco 2024 Data Privacy Benchmark Study, 97% of organisations in India believe data is inherently safer when stored within their own country or region, and 94% trust global providers to protect their data more effectively than local providers.

Cisco India & SAARC President Daisy Chittilapilly

Lawrence Huang, SVP/GM, Cisco Networking, Meraki & Wireless said, “The Meraki India Region helps our customers meet their local data storage needs with advanced security features such as penetration testing and daily vulnerability scans, continuing the drive towards digital transformation across the country.”

Cisco Meraki has over 810,000 customers globally and offers networking management capabilities across wired, wireless, SD-WAN, IoT, and security to provide unified management for enterprises.

“As businesses continue to embrace a cloud-first environment, they are seeking a comprehensive networking platform that offers agility, flexibility, and secure access to drive operational efficiencies and succeed in an interconnected world. With the launch of the Meraki India Region, we aim to do just that," said Daisy Chittilapilly, Cisco India and SAARC President.