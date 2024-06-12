HCLTech to setup new dedicated centre for Olympus Corporation

IT services company HCLTech and Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global medtech company, have expanded their partnership to enable advanced and affordable healthcare for patients through cutting-edge engineering technologies.

HCLTech will leverage its expertise in engineering and R&D services, along with AI-based solutions, to provide speed and scale to Olympus’ global product development journey.

The IT company will establish a dedicated product innovation centre in Hyderabad to serve Olympus’ operations across the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The centre is expected to commence operations by July 2024 and will boost Olympus’ business expansion plans and drive advancements in medical technology.

HCLTech and Olympus share a decade-long partnership in core engineering and R&D, spanning product engineering, software engineering, product sustenance, risk and regulatory services. HCLTech serves Olympus from its global delivery centres in India and Vietnam.

LTIMindtree, SNP Technologies unveil new M&A tech platform

LTIMindtree, in collaboration with SNP Technologies, launched its latest platform MELD for accelerated and reliable realisation of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures that accelerates data integrations and process harmonisations for customers.

This integrated platform from LTIMindtree and SNP will focus on customers in manufacturing, consumer products, technology and services, and energy and utilities segments undergoing acquisitions and divestitures. The platform provides a suite of solutions for SAP projects in an M&A context to de-risk and accelerate the journey to the target architecture.

Qlik strengthens partnership with Databricks

Qlik, a data integration, analytics, and AI company, has partnered with ﻿Databricks﻿ AI Functions to enhance enterprise AI capabilities through advanced data solutions. Following the recent launch of Qlik Talend Cloud, this integration further accelerates Qlik's focus on streamlining data workflows and bolstering AI-driven business outcomes.

The integration allows enterprises to access advanced Databricks’ Mosaic AI functionalities without extensive infrastructure changes or specialised training, facilitated by the advanced features of the newly launched Qlik Talend Cloud.

Bank of Baroda partners with Microsoft for Gen AI hackathon

Bank of Baroda has launched a hackathon on Gen AI in partnership with Microsoft to allow participants to develop innovative solutions using the new-age technology to address specific business areas defined by the bank.

The top three teams will receive cash prizes of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh each, and the bank will look to implement the best ideas that emerge from the hackathon.

Open to both individuals and teams—including developers, students, professionals, startups, and fintechs—the two-month-long event will focus on ideation and prototype development. Bank of Baroda is seeking ground-breaking solutions in six areas: customer service, financial advisory, audit and compliance, risk management, operational efficiency, and personalised content generation.

Infosys gets brand recognition from Kantar

Kantar, a marketing data and analytics business, in its annual BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report, has ranked ﻿Infosys﻿ for the third consecutive year among the 100 most valuable brands in the world. The IT major is ranked at No. 74 as the most valuable brand in the world and at No. 20 as the most valuable global B2B technology brand.

The company in a statement said that the Kantar BrandZ recognition is a strong validation of the client trust and the relevance of its capabilities–especially in domains like enterprise AI, where emerging technologies like Gen AI and foundational technologies like cloud continue to evolve by the day.