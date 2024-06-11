TCS opens IoT engg lab in US, Wipro unveils new AI platform

TCS opens IoT engineering lab in Cincinnati

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched the Bringing Life to Things Lab in Cincinnati, Ohio. The lab is designed to support the rapid prototyping, experimentation, and large-scale implementation of AI, GenAI, and IoT engineering solutions, enabling TCS to assist clients in bringing innovative solutions to life faster and more efficiently.

Spanning across 3,000-square feet, this lab will advance the deployment of TCS’ suite of IoT solutions, including TCS Clever EnergyTM, TCS Digital Manufacturing PlatformTM (DMP) and TCS DigifleetTM, among others. These solutions cater to various industries including health care and life sciences, manufacturing, energy and resources, consumer packaged goods, and more. The lab will also help businesses collaborate and co-innovate, integrating physical assets, partner technologies, and customer challenges to create new offerings and solutions.

Wipro unveils new AI platform

Wipro has announced the launch of the Lab45 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform, which leverages Generative AI (GenAI) machine learning (ML), and deep learning technologies to enable companies to realise enhanced efficiencies, transform business functions, and enable industry-specific solutions. Lab45 is Wipro’s Innovation Lab and the Lab45 AI platform is available to all Wipro employees and clients.

The Lab45 AI Platform runs on a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) model and supports various Large Language Models (LLMs) from leading providers as well as custom deep-learning and other models. The platform allows for integration of language and visual processing for generating images from text prompts, as well as the ability to index, parse, and summarise content.

With over 1000 GenAI agents and more than 10 GenAI applications, the platform offers no code and low code pre-built applications for HR, sales, marketing, and operations functions, while also allowing for the easy creation of industry specific GenAI agents and applications.

L&T Technology Services partners with IIT Hyderabad for road safety tech

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) have announced a collaboration aimed at fostering industry and academia advancement in the domains of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (CV2X) communication.

LTTS and IIT Hyderabad’s engagement is designed to facilitate research and application of ADAS and CV2X technologies, with a focus on elevating road safety, efficiency, and the overall driving experience. It seeks to harness the combined expertise of both entities to drive innovation and bring about transformative developments in connected vehicle ecosystems.

Tata Technologies deploys SAP S/4 HANA for Mitsubishi Electric India

Tata Technologies, a product engineering and digital services company has announced the deployment of SAP S/4 HANA for Mitsubishi Electric India. A statement said this deployment has enhanced the operational efficiency by 15 percent.

Tata Technologies facilitated the SAP S/4 HANA implementation for Mitsubishi Electric India within an 11-month timeline which was a 25 percent reduction in the original schedule. This involved leveraging Tata Technologies’ cross-functional teams for business process rationalization, and digital accelerators, such as pre-configured templates for the manufacturing industry, pre-built authorization matrix, EDI solutions, SAP MES integration connector, data migration & validation tool, and reusable automation test scripts.

Pearl Academy signs MoU with Tech Mahindra for R&D in next gen tech

Pearl Academy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Mahindra to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the former’s Bengaluru campus focused on Research & Development (R&D) in next-gen technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI (GenAI), Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Robotics, Metaverse, among others.

Together, Pearl Academy and Tech Mahindra aim to foster innovation and explore the expanding role of these technologies in creative education. In addition, Pearl Academy students will have the opportunity to work on intellectual properties (IPs) created within Tech Mahindra's Makers Lab, the company's research and development division. They will also have access to projects, internships, and employment opportunities.

OpenText opens new office in Hyderabad

OpenText, the information company has announced the opening of its new office in Hyderabad. The investment follows a 25 percent growth of OpenText’s Hyderabad workforce over the past two years and will serve as a base for continued growth the company anticipates in the next few years.

The engineers at the Hyderabad development centre will lead key product development programmes for many of OpenText’s Business Clouds and play a key role in the company’s global AI innovations.

The company now has more than 6,000 employees across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. A significant portion of the work in India focuses on product development across OpenText's AI, Content, Experience, Business Network, Cybersecurity, Developer, DevOps and IT Operations clouds.

LTIMindtree expands operations in Saudi Arabia

LTIMindtree has announced the inauguration of its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, as part of the expansion in KSA and the Middle East. The opening of this office is in line with the KSA government’s Regional Headquarters Program and a key milestone enabling LTIMindtree to support, manage, and direct its strategic business initiatives in the region. This also aligns with KSA’s wider vision for 2030, strategy for economic diversification, development, and growth.

LTIMindtree CEO Debashis Chatterjee said, “Saudi Arabia is a key market for the future of IT, and our expansion upholds our commitment to bringing innovation here. We believe Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 provides an ideal framework for us to leverage our extensive technology expertise and help empower the Kingdom’s talent and technological landscape.”