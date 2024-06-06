Wipro bags $500M deal from US communication services company

IT services company ﻿Wipro Ltd﻿ has bagged a $500 million deal from a leading US communication service provider. Wipro did not disclose the identity of the company.

In a communication to the stock exchanges, Wipro said it will provide managed services for some products and industry-specific solutions with the contract being spread over five years.

Wipro has witnessed a key leadership change with the coming in of new chief executive officer Srinivas Pallia in April this year to replace Thierry Delaporte. The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,835 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24, which was an annual decline of 7.7%, while revenues also dipped by 4.2% to touch Rs 22,208 crore.

1406 people loved this story Wipro net profit down 8% in Q4 FY24; company provides weak revenue guidance

Kyndryl expands partnership with AWS

Kyndryl, an IT infrastructure services provider, has announced that the Kyndryl Threat Insights Managed Service is available using Amazon Security Lake. The service automatically centralises an organisation’s security data from across their ﻿Amazon Web Services﻿ (AWS) environments, to provide customers with greater visibility, driving enhanced identification, mitigation, and response to sophisticated cybersecurity risks.

The announcement builds on Kyndryl’s collaboration with AWS, under which the companies have co-invested and co-innovated to build differentiated, scalable security and resiliency offerings. The Kyndryl Threat Insights Managed Service uses Amazon Security Lake to centralise data and apply analysis, resulting in deep insights not possible with siloed disparate security technologies. While integrated into Kyndryl Bridge, customers benefit from a consolidated view of security risks that could negatively impact their business.

Mphasis gets recognition for insurance tech

IT services company Mphasis has announced that it has achieved the Specialized Pega Partner Distinction in the Americas for insurance. Mphasis serves as a strategic partner of Pega, an enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, offering insurance-centric Pega expertise to build solution offerings adhering to industry best practices, regulations, and standards.

For over 15 years, Mphasis has implemented 150-plus projects with Pega as a cornerstone in the cloud and cognitive-based business transformation for clients in insurance, financial services, logistics, and healthcare.

Qlik expands partnership with Snowflake

Qlik, a data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) company, has expanded its capabilities with the Snowflake Data Cloud through its adoption of Snowflake Cortex AI. This development enriches Qlik's capabilities, leveraging Cortex AI functions, including vectoring, embedding, and completions within the RAG architecture.

Through this partnership, Qlik customers will now be able to harness the full potential of Cortex AI for advanced AI-driven analytics. This partnership goes beyond traditional data handling, providing tools for dynamic, AI-powered applications.

Adobe launches Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant

Adobe has announced the general availability of its Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) AI Assistant. This new offering enhances the productivity of experienced practitioners through generative AI, while democratising access to enterprise applications by bringing more individuals into content production and insights workflows.

Embedded within Adobe Experience Cloud applications including a real-time customer data platform, Adobe journey optimiser and customer journey analytics, AEP AI Assistant can answer technical questions, automate tasks, simulate outcomes, and generate new audiences and journeys. These capabilities are through generative experience models, which capture Adobe product knowledge and insights based on an organisation’s data, campaigns, audiences, and business goals.