AWS, SAP expand partnership to drive GenAI technologies

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and SAP announced an expanded, strategic collaboration to transform modern cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) experiences and help enterprises drive new capabilities and efficiencies with generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Together, AWS and SAP are aiming to make it easier for customers to adopt the RISE with SAP solution on AWS, to improve the performance and efficiency of SAP workloads running in the cloud and to embed generative AI into an enterprise’s entire portfolio of business-critical applications.

“AWS was the first cloud provider certified to support the SAP portfolio and today, thousands of enterprise companies run SAP solutions on AWS to get the most out of their mission-critical applications,” said Matt Garman, incoming CEO at AWS. “Now, AWS and SAP are making it faster and easier for companies to apply generative AI to their core business data to become more efficient, responsive and sustainable.”

Hitachi, Google Cloud partner to accelerate adoption of Gen AI

Hitachi and Google Cloud have announced a multi-year partnership to accelerate enterprise innovation and productivity with generative AI.

Hitachi will form a new business unit focused on helping businesses solve industry challenges with Gemini models, Vertex AI, and other cloud technologies, and it will also adopt Google Cloud’s AI to enhance its own products and services. Through the partnership, Hitachi will further accelerate the growth of Lumada, its core digital business and will advance operational efficiencies for the Hitachi Group.

Led by GlobalLogic, a leader in digital engineering and a subsidiary of the Hitachi Group, the companies will establish the Hitachi Google Cloud Business Unit and the Google Cloud Center of Excellence (CoE) to rapidly scale Google Cloud technology to new and existing enterprise customers.

Additionally, Hitachi will collaborate with Google Cloud to incorporate training on Google Cloud’s GenAI as part of Hitachi’s GenAI Professional training program. The programme will deepen the expertise and managed services available through these business units, which will ensure large-scale organizations have access to the resources needed to fundamentally improve how they operate with AI.

Infosys to launch newer AI features for Roland-Garros

Infosys, in partnership with the French Tennis Federation (FFT), has unveiled several AI-first innovations for Roland-Garros 2024 in the sixth year of their partnership. Beyond the set of existing innovations such as AI Assisted Journalism, AI Videos, and Match Centre, new experiences are slated to be launched this year.

The RG Gen AI Poster Challenge features the Roland-Garros digital properties and enables fans to create their artistic renditions of the RG Posters using Generative AI.

The AI Bracket Challenge introduces a gamified layer to the Roland-Garros experience, inviting fans to engage in predictive gameplay by forecasting match outcomes throughout the tournament.

The Symbol Room in the Infosys 3D Art Museum enriches the virtual visitor experience by providing a digital showcase of iconic symbols and moments from Roland-Garros history.

Newgen Software unveils Gen/AI platform for banking sector

Newgen Software has launched LumYn, a Gen AI-powered hyper-personalisation platform designed specifically for the banking sector. This platform is expected to enhance profitability and significantly improve customer experiences for banks worldwide.

The Key Features of LumYn include conversational AI, rapid development of customisable AI models, strengthened customer relationships, accelerated time-to-market and data transparency.

Convin unveils two AI solutions for BFSI industry

Convin, a Bengaluru-based AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, has introduced two new customer-centric solutions: real-time agent assist and manager assist. Designed for the BFSI segment, these tools aim to redefine real-time customer interactions, boost satisfaction, enhance efficiency, maximise revenues, and ensure regulatory compliance.

Convin's Real-time Agent Assist and Manager Assist address issues of the BFSI sector such as miscommunication, mis-selling, and non-compliance with advanced generative AI technology. Agent Assist offers live support during interactions across calls, emails, and chats, ensuring consistent, exceptional experiences. Manager Assist enables managers to monitor interactions in real-time, optimising team output, reducing escalations, and improving brand reputation.

Airpay partners with Wix.com

Omnichannel financial services technology platform Airpay has partnered with Wix.com, a SaaS website builder platform, to create, manage, and grow a global, digital presence. This partnership provides Wix’s India-based merchants access to Airpay’s payment gateway, enabling them to seamlessly accept digital payments.

Through this integration, Wix users in India can connect to Airpay’s payment gateway, offering multiple payment options such as UPI, EMI, credit and debit cards, net banking, and wallets.

ideaForge partners with US AI company for drone public safety

ideaForge Technology Inc, a subsidiary of drone technology company ideaForge, has partnered with Skylark Labs, a US-based AI solutions company, to integrate advanced proprietary self-evolving AI capabilities into its drones for public safety and security applications.

The collaboration aims to enhance public safety operations by integrating proprietary self-evolving AI technology on drones to autonomously detect and identify suspicious weapons, persons, vehicles, fires, and smoke in real-time. Leveraging Skylark Lab's expertise in artificial intelligence, the drone-based solution will act as a force multiplier to enhance situational awareness for first responders and security personnel, enabling them to effectively ensure public safety and security in urban and rural areas.

The ideaForge/Skylark solution utilises ideaForge's BlueFire Touch Ground Control Software, which ensures seamless delivery of real-time analytics without the necessity for cloud processing or internet connectivity, even in remote areas. The drone, combined with Skylark's ARIES platform, can detect and identify suspicious items, persons and dangerous situations for enhanced monitoring capabilities, a statement said.

CtrlS Datacenters opens new AI-ready unit in Hyderabad

CtrlS Datacenters has launched its new AI-ready data centre, Hyderabad DC3, located in the financial district of Gachibowli. CtrlS Datacenters has invested over Rs 500 crore in this facility, which has approximately 1,300 racks capacity.

Hyderabad DC3 facility has a built-up area of 1.34 lakh sq. ft and 13 MW IT load capacity. It is a ground plus five-storeyed facility, which is aiming for LEED Platinum-certification by leveraging renewable energy and advanced water recycling amongst other sustainable initiatives. The data centre is AI-ready with advanced cooling technologies and is designed to comply with seismic zone 2 standards, the company said. The fully flood-proof facility also ensures nine-layer physical security.

The facility is interconnected to all major data centres within Hyderabad with CtrlS Metro Connect and major CtrlS data centres across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi via CtrlS NLD Connect.

HCLTech adds GenAI capability to its MRO solution

HCLTech has added generative AI (Gen AI) capabilities to its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solution, iMRO/4 to help enterprises raise the performance and efficiency of complex, high-value assets in transportation, technology, energy, and aerospace and defence.

HCLTech will launch a GenAI bot to kickstart the AI integration on iMRO/4. The GenAI bot is aimed at streamlining and simplifying service instructions for users and significantly shortening complex asset maintenance processes in SAP S/4HANA. In the next phase, the GenAI-infused iMRO/4 will enable a comprehensive natural language inspection and repair findings report based on operative data within SAP S/4HANA.