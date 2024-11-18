HCLTech's arm HCL Software on Monday said it has appointed Vikrant Chowdhary as Senior Vice-President and Country Head for India, with immediate effect.

He will lead HCL Software's business operations in India, focusing on growth and innovation across key sectors such as Enterprise, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), and Government, a company statement said.

He will report to the company's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Rajiv Shesh.

"Vikrant's leadership and expertise will be pivotal as we drive growth and innovation in India. We’re excited to welcome him as we solidify HCLSoftware’s leadership in the market," Shesh said.

Prior to this, Chowdhary served as the Chief Growth Officer at CleverTap.

Holding over 27 years of experience, the IIM-Mumbai alumnus has held leadership positions at Salesforce, SAP, Teradata, and IBM.

HCL technologies earlier reported a 6.2% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,350 crore, highest ever on a quarterly basis, in the three months ended December 2023 on the back of growth in both services and software businesses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,096 crore in the same period a year ago, HCL Tech said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue of HCL Tech grew 6.5% to Rs 28,446 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 26,700 crore in the year-ago period.