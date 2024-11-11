Planview aims to make India key global hub

US-headquartered enterprise software company Planview has lined up growth plans for its India operations, including getting deeper into the market and serving as a hub for the company’s global operations.

Planview provides software solutions in the space of work and portfolio management and has been leveraging India, not just as a technology centre but also to provide complete support to all the functions of the company.

Planview India Managing Director and Country Manager Shalini Sankarshana said, “We had a strategy in place to make India a key centre for Planview globally.”

1298 people loved this story Q2FY25 results: The Big Four of India's IT sector sow seeds of optimism

This strategy looked at how they could expand their presence in the Indian market for their products with the acquisition of newer customers, build a centralised location for Planview for all functions, and lastly, continue to hire talent in the country.

For Planview, India is already a key hub as 50% of its product development is being driven out from this country. It is like a digital twin for the parent organisation.

According to Sankarshana, India accounts for 30-35% of the global headcount of Planview and the company plans to make the country a centre to drive its global business.

Planview has plans to invest $125 million over the next four years as part of its expansion plan in India.

“In terms of growth rate, India is already one of our fastest-growing markets. In addition to our global capability and innovation centre, last year we launched our go-to-market team here to drive India-based revenue opportunities. We did very well in our first year and are looking to double that this year,” said Planview Global CEO Razat Gaurav during his recent visit to India.

According to Sankarshana, the sectors of BFSI, automotive, pharma and life sciences are the key segments driving the demand for Planview in India. The company is also looking at other sectors such as government, media and GCCs as potential opportunities.

Planview is also engaged in building the partner ecosystem in India to lend further support for its products. It also recently expanded its global capability and innovation centre in Bengaluru, and has around 500 employees in India.