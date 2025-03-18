Cybersecurity company Arctic Wolf to expand India GCC operations

US-headquartered cybersecurity technology company Arctic Wolf will be expanding the operations of its global capability centre (GCC) in India as it aims to harness the talent pool in the country.

Founded in 2012, Arctic Wolf established its GCC in Bengaluru in October last year. It also has another technology centre in Noida, which came through the acquisition of BlackBerry’s Cylance endpoint security assets.

Arctic Wolf Chief Product and Services Officer Dan Schiappa said, “We are not looking at an outsourcing kind of model as India will be a core part of technology development.”

According to Schiappa, Arctic Wolf’s India GCC will house all the functions of the parent company and be engaged with critical product development projects.

Arctic Wolf Chief Product and Services Officer Dan Schiappa

The company plans to hire around 150 people by the middle of 2025.

The India GCC of Arctic Wolf is the only technology development centre for the company outside of the United States. The cybersecurity company's increased confidence in India operations largely hinges on the availability of talent in the country.

Schiappa said, “We are growing fast and need more talent. India is talent rich.”

As an example, he remarked that the data platform that Arctic Wolf is building has equal contributions from its team based in the US and India. Also, there has been a change in the quality of technical talent in India who are now more creative, innovative and entrepreneurial, he added.

Arctic Wolf believes it will be able to attract talent in India given its strong positioning in the cybersecurity segment.