JLL Technologies to increase AI hiring in India GCC

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), the global commercial real estate and investment management company, will continue to hire artificial intelligence (AI) specialists at its global capability centre (GCC) in Bengaluru.

Established in 2017, the Bengaluru GCC of JLL is the only such technology development centre for the real estate management company. It operates its tech business under JLL Technologies, which has around 900 people at its Bengaluru centre.

This would entail hiring technology professionals proficient in segments such as AI, Big Data, and full-stack developers, among others. “We will continue to invest and grow our centre in India. This will mean hiring technical talent across all engineering disciplines,” said Mihir Shah, CEO of JLL Technologies. “We are here to access the high-quality tech talent,” he added.

According to Shah, the Bengaluru GCC is integrated with all the products and business lines of JLL. He described it as a critical unit for the company. Also, the centre plays a key role in developing the AI platforms for JLL. “A lot of AI capabilities and applications are being built out of India,” Shah added.

Today, for the commercial real estate industry, it has become important to have data in a structured form, based on which decisions can be made. For example, a commercial building generates various data points—from energy consumption and rent collection to workforce management and more.

“We need to harness all this data and plug it into technology products to help manage the buildings better,” Shah remarked. This would mean that the unstructured data is analysed, which helps develop technology applications.

He said JLL Technologies is building AI capabilities on these technology platforms, which helps with better decision-making. For example, JLL Technologies’ AI platform, developed at its Bengaluru GCC, provides faster information on the value of a commercial building and also the potential investors interested in buying such property.