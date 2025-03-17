NTT DATA to invest across multiple areas in India

NTT DATA, the Japan headquartered global technology company, will continue with its investments in India as it seeks to expand the data centre infrastructure and also generate higher revenues from the region.

NTT DATA, which made its entry into India in 2004, on Monday announced the commissioning of its Malaysia, India, Singapore Transit (MIST) submarine cable system by June 2025. MIST is an 8,100-kilometer cable that can carry over 200 terabits per second (Tbps). According to the company, it is one of the largest cables in Asia, and will connect Malaysia, India, Singapore and Thailand.

“India holds immense strategic importance for the NTT Group and we see a wealth of opportunities in this dynamic market. Today with over 40,000 employees, India is not only one our largest global hubs but also among our top 10 revenue generating markets,” said NTT CEO Akira Shimada at a press meet in Mumbai on Monday.

NTT DATA team

NTT Data India has a wide data centre network in the country spread across the locations of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR and Kolkata. The company has also now opened its data centre campus in Mumbai which can hold 500 MW of power when fully operational.

NTT DATA CEO Abhijit Dubey said, “Our $3 billion investment in India's digital infrastructure over the last decade reflects our confidence in the region's exceptional talent and robust tech ecosystem. We remain committed to expanding our presence and strategic investments in the country that will elevate India to one of our top five markets within the next three years."

NTT DATA also announced that it is upgrading and expanding its Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, India. The center will focus on AI, digital twin and quantum computing projects. With this, the company has 11 global innovation centers across 11 countries that will boost hiring of specialised talent to manage projects for global companies, driving AI-led technology solutions, particularly with agentic AI.

NTT Data India CEO Avinash Joshi said, “Over the years we have grown through acquisitions and currently have 3000 clients in India. We will continue to build on this momentum to drive transformation across key industries such as banking, manufacturing and automotive.”