Dell launches DWEN India chapter to connect women entrepreneurs to networks, knowledge and capital

Dell Technologies launched the Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network (DWEN), its India chapter in Bengaluru, as a prelude to its international summit in Singapore.





The aim of the chapter is to shine the spotlight on women entrepreneurs and their success while creating a supportive environment that provides support in terms of capital, knowledge, and technology.









'Innovation through Collaboration' was the theme for the DWEN India chapter where women entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds and industries networked with each other, exchanged ideas, and shared their experiences.





Sheenam Ohrie, Vice President, Dell Digital and APJ CIO Leader, Dell Technologies, who spoke about women entrepreneurship in India, pointed out the challenges women entrepreneurs have to tide through including lack of funding, and lack of investor confidence.





She said,





“At Dell, our mission is to empower women across the globe by removing barriers to entrepreneurship, and accelerating positive change that allows them to thrive.”





"Launching the DWEN India chapter is an opportunity to foster a transformational environment for women entrepreneurs in the country. The platform provided by DWEN enables women entrepreneurs to learn from and support each other, and foster the growth of this community. Recognising the unique challenges and leveraging this platform to convert them into opportunities will certainly help accelerate their representation within India’s startup ecosystem," she added.





As part of its commitment to support women entrepreneurs once in every two years, Dell with IHS Markit also conducts the Women Entrepreneur Cities Index (WE Cities) to assess and compare 50 cities around the world on their ability to foster high-potential women entrepreneurs (HPWE).





In an uneven playing field, with lack of resources, and funding, women entrepreneurs also fail to leverage their networks. One of the key points some of the women entrepreneurs highlighted was that women need to break away from the expected, break the rules and do what they feel will work best for their company.





DWEN also aims to bring together women entrepreneurs to best practices, build business opportunities through collaboration, explore international expansion and access new resources and technologies that support business growth.













(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)







