EDITIONS
Inspiration

Meet the women scientists leading the Chandrayaan-2 launch

While the Chandrayaan-2 launch slated for early Monday morning has been postponed because of a technical glitch, it's important for us to commend and applaud two women scientists - Ritu Karidhal and M Vanitha - leading the mission.

Rekha Balakrishnan
15th Jul 2019
23+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
ISRO Scientists

Ritu Karidhal and M Vanitha

While a technical glitch may have postponed the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India’s ambitious second lunar mission project on Monday, not all is lost. Everyone is waiting expectantly for the new launch date, and with it, India’s foray into the lunar surface.


Chandrayaan-2 is an advanced follow-up of Chandrayaan-1, which was launched 10 years ago. The main purpose of this mission is to gather information on minerals, rock formations, and water.


And what makes this mission even more special is that the Project Director and Mission Director of the Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 are both women scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), India’s premier scientific organisation, leading the country’s space programmes.


Also, it is noteworthy that 30 percent of the team leading Chandrayaan-2 are all women. Who can forget the team of women scientists rejoicing at the success of the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) in 2014?


As Chandrayaan-2 gets launched on a new date from Sriharikota soon, its team of women scientists will also go down in history for breaking the shackles of stereotypes and male domination in the space sector.


Ritu Karidhal is the Mission Director of Chandrayaan-2. Ritu, who hails from Lucknow, joined ISRO in 2007, and played a leading role as deputy operations director for Mangalyaan. In a TED Talk, Ritu spoke of how the Mars Orbiter Mission proved India’s capability to go into outer space.


She said, “The whole country was watching us, and it suddenly hit me that our aspirations and our expectations paled in comparison to the hopes of the country. And we saw the country’s hope being fulfilled right in front of us. I can never forget that moment. I was a simple girl from Lucknow, who was curious to know about outer space and who got a chance to be associated with the Mars Mission. With the success of the Mars mission, 1.3 billion Indians proved to the world that we have the capability to go this far into outer space and that we are as competent as anybody out there.” 


M Vanitha, the Project Director of Chandrayaan-2, has also been working with ISRO for a long time. She was awarded the Best Woman Scientist Award in 2006. Prior to this mission, Vanitha headed the Telemetry and Telecommand Divisions in the Digital Systems Group, ISRO Satellite Centre. As Project Director, Vanitha is responsible for the overall smooth functioning of the mission until Chandryaan-2 reaches the moon and beyond.


Today, ISRO tweeted,


The whole country will be waiting with bated breath, until then.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Also Read

A startup by IIT-Bombay alumni is fuelling a cheaper and greener way to propel satellites into ...


23+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Rekha Balakrishnan
After 20 years in the Middle East, Rekha is now trying to find her feet in Bengaluru. Passionate about women’s empowerment, mental health, and other social issues, she is excited about new stories waiting to be told.

Related Tags

play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

5 hours ago
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019

Latest Stories

At Uber, we want to create a workplace that is inclusive and reflects the diversity of the communities we serve, says Vishpala Reddy

by Rekha Balakrishnan

12 inspirational quotes by Megan Rapinoe that will inspire you to work towards your goals

by Tanvi Dubey

SBI's Anshula Kant appointed MD and CFO of World Bank

by Press Trust of India

This digital platform believes the pursuit of wellness is important to Thriive in the modern world

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana aims to empower and increase the participation of women in agriculture

by Tanvi Dubey

Empower women for Industrial Revolution 4.0 with skills training, entrepreneurship: report

by Tanvi Dubey

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore