20 inspirational quotes for every woman chasing her dreams

Every challenge and hurdle that you cross takes you a step closer to your dream. So it is important to not give up and push forward even when it feels impossible. Women from different walks of life have time and again showed us that the way to succeed is to hold on to your dreams and not give up.





From Oprah Winfrey to Michelle Obama, and Dutee Chand to Hima Das, every day we are inspired by women who stand up for themselves and their beliefs as they chase their dreams. Each of these women didn’t let the hurdles and failures pull them down, and every time they have fallen, they have gotten back up to chase their dreams.





From women in sports to women in tech, we bring you inspirational quotes from women who didn’t give up on their dreams to remind you why you shouldn’t give up on yours:





"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” -- Eleanor Roosevelt, longest serving First Lady of the United States of America





“Nothing is impossible, the word itself says ‘I’m possible’!” -- Audrey Hepburn, British actress





“A heart without dreams is like a bird without feathers.” – Suzy Kassem, writer, poet, philosopher





“No matter where you're from, your dreams are valid.” – Lupita Nyong'o, actor





“There will be many obstacles in the pursuit of your dreams. I had long hours of training, balancing studies and badminton.” - PV Sindhu, Indian professional badminton player





“I stand for freedom of expression, doing what you believe in, and going after your dreams.” -- Madonna, singer-songwriter





“You keep dreaming big, never put the limit on your dreams, and believe that everything can come true.” -- Bianca Balti, Italian supermodel





“Just follow your dreams and be patient.” -- Angelique Kerber, German professional tennis player.





“I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life’s a b*tch. You’ve got to go out and kick ass.”— Maya Angelou, poet, author, activist





“It’s possible to climb to the top without stomping on other people.” -- Taylor Swift, American singer





“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.”– Alice Walker, novelist, short story writer, social activist





“If it’s a good idea, go ahead and do it. It’s much easier to apologize than it is to get permission.”— Grace Hopper, American computer scientist and United States Navy rear admiral





“What makes you different or weird, that’s your strength.”— Meryl Streep, actor









“I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” — Estée Lauder, business woman





“Don’t let anyone rob you of your imagination, your creativity, or your curiosity. It’s your place in the world; it’s your life.”— Dr. Mae Jemison, American engineer, physician and former NASA astronaut





"You can either see yourself as a wave in the ocean or you can see yourself as the ocean." -- Oprah Winfrey





“I’m not afraid of storms, for I’m learning to sail my ship.” — Louisa May Alcott, novelist and poet









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)











