EDITIONS
Women's Empowerment

Smriti Irani announces new policy draft for women's empowerment with education and violence as key focus areas

Smriti Irani recently announced a new draft policy for women's empowerment that will focus on education, violence against women, among other key issue.

Tanvi Dubey
5th Jul 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The key to women's empowerment is change at multiple levels and to drive it The Ministry of Women and Child Development has prepared the draft of the National Policy for Women. The information was shared by Smriti Irani, the head of  Ministry of Women and Child Development. 


The draft has been created after taking into account, suggestions and comments from key stakeholders, announced Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha


The draft envisions “a society in which women attain their full potential and are able to participate as equal partners in all spheres of life.”


The key focus areas the draft policy identifies and plans to address include: health including food security and nutrition, education, violence against women, governance and decision making, environment and climate change. 


Other areas it will focus on is economy including agriculture industry, labour, employment, NRI women, soft power, service sector, science and technology and  violence against women, governance and decision making and enabling environment (including housing, shelter and infrastructure, drinking water and sanitation, media and culture, sports and social security).


Education and violence are two concerns for women in India. When it comes to literacy rates the gender disparity us huge. Data shows that in India literacy rate for (age 7 and above) in 2011 were 80.9 percent for men and 64.60% for women. 


Also Read

Football for women's empowerment: how Tanaz Mohammed is changing the game for hundreds of young...


Violence against women is another key challenge that the country is grappling with. UN Women data shows that 27 percent of girls face violence as child brides, 20 percent of Indian women in their lifetime face physical or sexual intimate partner violence. They face violence and abuse within families, while using public transport, and are also harassed at the workplace.


In its previous tenure, PM Modi government had launched a few schemes to address the same with schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, a women's helpline scheme and the one stop centre scheme.


With Smriti Irani now heading the Ministry of Women and Child Development, we may be in for more changes and schemes for women empowerment. Let's wait and watch.


Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan


Also Read

Budget 2019: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says 'naari tu narayani', proposes Rs 1 lakh for women under...

Also Read

From getting married at 5, working as an Anganwadi cook, and the face of Mission Shakti – the s...


 

 

 

 

 

 

 




3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tanvi Dubey
If you don't speak up for yourself no one will. Speak up, make your voice matter. Never one to shy away from standing up for issues that matter, Tanvi believes that love conquers all.

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Budget 2019: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says 'naari tu narayani', proposes Rs 1 lakh for women under Mudra Yojana scheme

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Sprinting to victory: Hima Das wins gold at Star Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland

by Press Trust of India

10 things to know about Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s first full-time woman FM

by Rekha Balakrishnan

FIFA calling: 5 Bengaluru girls head to France for ten-day football festival

by Sasha R

Financial lies women need to stop telling themselves

by Nidhika Bahl

Budget 2019: What women entrepreneurs want from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru