EDITIONS
Inclusion

Uber supports India's first-ever LGBTQ+ job fair in Bengaluru

Supported by Uber, India’s first-ever job fair organised for the LGBTQ+ community is happening on July 12 in Bengaluru. The RISE LGBTI Job Fair aims to connect job-seekers in the community with companies who are inclusive.

Sasha R
12th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
feature


People from the LGBTQ+ community often find it difficult to find jobs where they are comfortable enough to be themselves and express themselves authentically. In an attempt to bridge this gap and connect people from the community to companies who are diverse and inclusive, the RISE LGBTI Job Fair, organised by Pride Circle is taking place in Bengaluru today.


Through the job fair, the limelight will be on the glaring issue of workplace discrimination based on one’s identity, and will promote inclusion and diversity at the workplace. It will also help job-seekers in the LGBTQ+ community network with potential employers, and guide the employers towards becoming better allies.


Vishpala Reddy, Regional HR Director, APAC, Uber, said,


“At Uber, our diversity and inclusivity agenda is an organizational priority. We want to create a workplace that is inclusive and reflects the diversity of our employees as well as the cities we serve. We commend the efforts of Pride Circle in organising India’s first ever inclusive career fair. We hope to see India move forward as a country that recognises talent and ensures a conducive work environment for all.”


As a partner of the RISE LGBTI Job Fair, Uber will have an ‘experience booth’ at the venue, giving people an opportunity to share their views on what ‘Equal opportunity means to them.’ To extend its support for the LGBTQ+ community, Uber will be changing its in-app routes in Bengaluru with rainbow colours for the entire day on July 12.


The job fair will be seeing various panel discussions about diversity and inclusion, mental health, gender identity and expression, benefits and policies for people in the LGBTQ+ community. With speakers such as Keshav Suri, Manvendra Singh Gohil, Samyuktha Vijayan, Neelam Jain, Harish Iyer, and other experts in the space of D&I, the fair will provide deeper insights into progressive workplaces. Sisak, India’s first silent LGBTQ+ short film, directed by Faraz Ansari will also be screened at the fair.


Also Read

Meet Preethisha, India’s first trans woman Uber Eats delivery partner

Also Read

India's transgender community on first steps to change: sensitisation, better jobs, medical car...


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sasha R

Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019

Latest Stories

On Malala Day, here are 5 things young people can learn from Malala Yousafzai’s activism

by Sasha R

Dell launches DWEN India chapter to connect women entrepreneurs to networks, knowledge and capital

by Tanvi Dubey

Meet Preethisha, India’s first trans woman Uber Eats delivery partner

by Sasha R

From playing young Madhuri Dixit to donning an entrepreneur's hat, how Meghaa Isrrani rescripted her career

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Facebook plans to double women workforce globally in the next five years

by Press Trust of India

Women entrepreneurs at CWE complete incubation, pitch to investors; GoK announces reskilling programme

by Sasha R

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai