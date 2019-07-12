Uber supports India's first-ever LGBTQ+ job fair in Bengaluru





People from the LGBTQ+ community often find it difficult to find jobs where they are comfortable enough to be themselves and express themselves authentically. In an attempt to bridge this gap and connect people from the community to companies who are diverse and inclusive, the RISE LGBTI Job Fair, organised by Pride Circle is taking place in Bengaluru today.





Through the job fair, the limelight will be on the glaring issue of workplace discrimination based on one’s identity, and will promote inclusion and diversity at the workplace. It will also help job-seekers in the LGBTQ+ community network with potential employers, and guide the employers towards becoming better allies.





Vishpala Reddy, Regional HR Director, APAC, Uber, said,





“At Uber, our diversity and inclusivity agenda is an organizational priority. We want to create a workplace that is inclusive and reflects the diversity of our employees as well as the cities we serve. We commend the efforts of Pride Circle in organising India’s first ever inclusive career fair. We hope to see India move forward as a country that recognises talent and ensures a conducive work environment for all.”





As a partner of the RISE LGBTI Job Fair, Uber will have an ‘experience booth’ at the venue, giving people an opportunity to share their views on what ‘Equal opportunity means to them.’ To extend its support for the LGBTQ+ community, Uber will be changing its in-app routes in Bengaluru with rainbow colours for the entire day on July 12.





The job fair will be seeing various panel discussions about diversity and inclusion, mental health, gender identity and expression, benefits and policies for people in the LGBTQ+ community. With speakers such as Keshav Suri, Manvendra Singh Gohil, Samyuktha Vijayan, Neelam Jain, Harish Iyer, and other experts in the space of D&I, the fair will provide deeper insights into progressive workplaces. Sisak, India’s first silent LGBTQ+ short film, directed by Faraz Ansari will also be screened at the fair.







