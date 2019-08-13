A
Inspiration

Chandrima Shaha to become the first-ever woman president of the Indian National Science Academy

Set to assume her role in January 2020, biologist Chandrima Shaha will become the first woman president of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) in its 85 years of existence.

Sasha R
13th Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Chandrima Shaha

Chandrima Shaha, the president-elect of INSA

There are scores of women in India who pursue careers in science, but despite their talent and hard work, often don't receive credit or appreciation where it is due.


However, women scientists have recently been making headlines, like Gagandeep Kang who in April became the first woman to be an Elected Fellow of the Royal Society, and Ritu Karidhal and M Vanitha, who were lauded as the driving force behind the Chandrayaan-2 mission in July.


The Indian National Science Academy (INSA) was established in January 1935, aiming to promote science in India and harness scientific knowledge to benefit humanity and the nation. In its 85 years of existence, the Academy has never had a woman president, but biologist Chandrima Shaha is all set to break its streak and assume office on January 1, 2020.


Shaha was first elected to INSA in 2008, and served as its Vice President between 2016 and 2018. She specialises in cell biology, and has conducted extensive research about the ‘Leishmania’ parasite which causes Kala Azar. She has also authored over 80 research papers.


Among the many awards Shaha has received, she is best known for the Shakuntala Amirchand Award of ICMR (1992), and the Special Award for 50th Anniversary of DNA Double Helix Discovery (2003) for "significant contributions towards understanding of Cell Death Processes in different Model Organisms."


Speaking to The Print, Shaha says,


"The excitement of looking at the core of your life — cell — was clearly something that inspired me. I used to sit with the microscope for hours, staring at cells. It was that sheer excitement of looking at life that inspired me."


Recalling her younger days, Shaha says she was completely ignored by her male colleagues who wouldn't even shake hands with women scientists. Her drive to defy gender bias motivated her to keep going no matter what, and establish herself as a successful scientist.


Shaha was also the vice-captain of West Bengal's first women's cricket team, and the first female cricket commentator of All India Radio.


Also Read

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to be elected as Fellow of Royal Society

Also Read

7 Indian women scientists who are an inspiration to all


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sasha R

Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

Related Tags

play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Shrijeet Mishra on the importance of outside-in innovation

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

Scaling your startup is also about scaling yourself: a woman entrepreneur's perspective

by Vidya Santhanam

How social entrepreneur Lakshmi Menon is helping Kerala thank its brave fisherfolk

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Children and the freedom of expression: insights from child development expert Urvi Sheth

by Sasha R

How Nobel laureate Toni Morrison addressed the complexities of race, gender, and class in her novels

by Evelyn Ratnakumar

12 inspirational quotes by Toni Morrison about life, loss and love

by Tanvi Dubey

Meet the 24-year-old woman entrepreneur who’s made papercraft her business and is reviving the lost art of letter writing

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore