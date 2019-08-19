10 inspiring quotes by author and philanthropist Sudha Murty for a new perspective on life

The unassuming Sudha Murty is the Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, a Karnataka-based non-profit that works towards supporting various underprivileged and marginalised communities. The philanthropist, award-winning author, and Padma Shri empowers them through education, rural development, healthcare, public hygiene, and art and culture.





Sudha Murty is well-known for her book How I Taught My Grandmother to Read, which continues to inspire many, and is also included in academic syllabuses for students across India. Since then, she has penned many books, including Here, There and Everywhere, The Mother I Never Knew, and Three Thousand Stitches.





Having worked with people from different walks of life, Sudha Murty believes that her true calling is to serve others. She says she woke up to a new outlook over two decades ago, when her daughter urged her to reflect on the purpose of her life.





So, on Sudha Murty's birthday, here are 10 quotes by her that will encourage you to look at life through a new lens.













"Nature is very intelligent. Whether you are good looking or not, whether you are intelligent or not, whether you are rich or not, you only have 24 hours in a day. Whatever your set of problems or difficulties or solutions, you have to accommodate all of them in 24 hours."





"It doesn't matter how intelligent you are, how well off you are, or how well connected you are. Your perseverance, your courage - if you keep that intact, only such people will always be successful."





"Life is an exam where the syllabus is unknown and question papers are not set. Nor are there model answer papers."





"A fire cannot be extinguished with another fire. It is only water that can make a difference."









"Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision is merely passing time. But vision and action together can change the world."





"There is a difference between loneliness and solitude. Loneliness is boring, whereas in solitude you can inspect and examine your deeds and your thoughts."





"Having good relationships, compassion, and peace of mind is much more important than achievements, awards, degrees, or money."



















