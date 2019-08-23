Women from the Indian entertainment industry remain hot favourites and are some of the most admired women in the world.





An annual list released by YouGov, a global public opinion and data company headquartered in the UK, listed Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, and Sushmita Sen among the top women in this prestigious list.





L-R: Kajol, Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra





Over the years, Indian women have become influencers on the global stage and how! Whether it’s Priyanka Chopra becoming the voice of oppressed children via her efforts with UNICEF or Sonam Kapoor shaking the fashion scene, our women continue to prove that the world is their oyster.





Priyanka Chopra





Our desi girl has gone places and continues. After winning the Miss World title in 2000, and then going all Bollywood with chart-busting films, Priyanka Chopra has now emerged as India’s most popular global icon.

Her crossover into Hollywood with the hit series Quantico happened as planned, and what can we say about that dream wedding with singer Nick Jonas? Our girl has got it all chalked out internationally, as she picks from the different roles on offer.





However, let’s not forget Priyanka’s commitment to UNICEF as Global Goodwill Ambassador, raising her voice for oppressed children and asking people to join forces to leave a better future for the coming generations. She may also be controversy’s favourite child, but that does not stop her from winning her hearts, for we believe, her heart is in the right place.





Priyanka Chopra





Kajol





We all know the Baazigar actor hardly stays away from speaking her mind, and if it’s the right cause, then more power to her.





Did you know Kajol is at the forefront of raising awareness on maternal and newborn health? In 2014, the actor spoke on these important issues at the 69th annual United Nations General Assembly Summit and her campaign #HelpAChildReach5. Part of an initiative led by a leading soap brand, it encourages hand-washing habits among everyone, including the rural regions of the country.





Kajol





Sonam Kapoor





Sonam has often spoken about her journey from an under-confident, obese teenager to a woman confident about her weight and the way she looks.





Right from her first appearance in Saawariya, Sonam has been praised for her sense of style and is considered as one of India’s finest fashion icons. Known to spread sunshine and glam on the Cannes red carpet, her appearance at this global film event creates a lot of buzz every year.





Sonam’s philanthropy work includes causes like women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, and breast cancer awareness. Her role in popular Bollywood film Neerja also received a National Awards mention.





Aishwarya Rai





Aishwarya Rai

Remember the purple lipstick Aishwarya Rai wore on the Cannes Red Carpet a few years ago? Well, one of India’s most celebrated beauty icons carried it off with style and panache.





Crowned Miss World at 20, Aishwarya went on to become a popular movie star, making it to a few crossover films like The Last Legion, The Mistress of Spices, Provoked, and Bride and Prejudice.





Her wit and candour on international talk shows like The David Letterman Show was proof that Aishwarya had arrived, well and truly on the international scene.





Rumours are rife Aishwarya is all set to sign her sixth Hollywood film. This one is taking it slow and steady and winning it too!





Deepika Padukone





Like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone has also become an influencer of repute. The model who started off in Bollywood in style with Om Shanti Om went on to entertain us with a series of blockbusters, while charting a path for herself in Hollywood as well.





Deepika was seen with Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She is also rumoured to be starring in its sequel. Apart from this, Deepika, like many of her contemporaries, continues to be a favourite on the Cannes Red Carpet.





Closer home, the actor is passionate about mental health and started the Live Love Laugh Foundation to raise awareness.









(Edited by Megha Reddy)







