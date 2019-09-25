A

Major Ponung Doming becomes first woman Lt. Colonel from Arunachal Pradesh

On September 23, Major Ponung Doming became the first woman from Arunachal Pradesh to reach the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian army.

By Sasha R
25th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Ponung Doming

Major Ponung Doming

On Monday, Major Ponung Doming from Arunachal Pradesh was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, making her the first woman from the state to reach this milestone.


She was also congratulated by the state's chief minister, Pema Khandu, for her achievement.


According to a report by Northeast Now, Ponung Doming is the daughter of Olom Doming and Jimmi Dai Doming, and hails from GTC, Pasighat, under the East Siang district.


She did her schooling from Govt. Daying Ering Higher Secondary School, and graduated from grade 12 at IGJ Govt. Higher Secondary School, both in Pasighat.


In 2005, she studied civil engineering from Walchand College of Engineering, Maharashtra. After she graduated, she worked at L&T Kolkata for two years, while preparing for the Service Selection Board, Allahabad.


In 2008, she made her way into the Indian army, and joined the Officers Training Academy, Chennai. In 2013, she rose to the position of Major, becoming the first woman from Arunachal Pradesh to do so.


In 2014, Ponung Doming also briefly joined the United Nations Peacekeeping Force mission in 2014 in Congo.


This year, women in the defence forces of India have been making strides, creating history as pioneers in the field. Some of these incredible women are Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Shaliza Dhami who became India's first woman Flight Commander, Wing Commander Anjali Singh who became India's first woman military diplomat, and IAF Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal who became the first woman to receive the Yudh Seva medal.


It was also announced in August that for the first time, women officers under the Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian army will be eligible for Permanent Commission (PC). Improving the careers of more than 3,700 existing women officers in the three services, the move also aims to provide a full-length career opportunity for women in the future.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Also Read

Garima Abrol, widow of defence pilot to join Air Force in January 2020

Also Read

Meet Priya Jhingan, the Indian Army's first female officer


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sasha R

Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From Rs 8 lakh to Rs 2.4 cr in 2 years - how this single mum and woman entrepreneur grew her organic beauty startup

Sasha R

This woman entrepreneur is earning millions selling sarees via WhatsApp

Tanvi Dubey

Meet Kokila Deshpande, who’s changing the life of homebound women by helping them make sturdy newspaper bags

Sneh Singh

Meet the homepreneur who turned her kitchen into a organic soap making laboratory

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
UpClose with Medlife CEO Ananth Narayanan (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

The 2019 IMPACT report of the HeForShe campaign highlights stories of male leaders helping attain gender equality

Nirandhi Gowthaman

As a third-generation entrepreneur, Suchita Jain is spinning profits for the billion-dollar Vardhman Group

Rekha Balakrishnan

10 inspirational quotes by Serena Williams that show what it takes to be a champion

Tanvi Dubey

Meet Beena Keum, the 42-year-old Odissi pro from South Korean

Sasha R

These 5 clubs are proving to be the game-changer for women’s football in India

Nirandhi Gowthaman

17-year old Payal Jangid becomes first Indian to win the Goalkeepers Global Goals Changemaker Award

Sasha R

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Sep 27 2019

CAHOTECH 2019

CHENNAI
Sat Sep 28 2019

Pitney Bowes Shipping Hackathon 2019

Gurugram & Pune
Sun Sep 29 2019

The Red Brick Summit - Kaleido

Ahmedabad
Mon Sep 30 2019

Eureka!'19

IIT Bombay