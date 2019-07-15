Garima Abrol, widow of defence pilot to join Air Force in January 2020

Garima Abrol with Samir Abrol





Being the partner of someone serving the nation, putting their lives on the line, is difficult beyond words. While the country mourns their loss and moves on, their families don’t get to escape from carrying the grief as life goes by.





In February this year, squadron leader of the Indian Air Force, Samir Abrol, was martyred in the unfortunate Mirage 2000 plane crash during a test flight session at HAL Airport, Bengaluru. Braving the weight and devastation that came with losing her husband, Garima Abrol has decided to carry his legacy forward by joining the Indian Air Force, and will be starting in January 2020.





On July 13, author Swapnil Pandey made a Facebook post announcing this.













According to the post, Garima has been recommended to join the Air Force Academy from Air Force Selection Board (AFSB), Varanasi after clearing her (Service Selection Board) SSB Interview.





“I really want to see what life looks like in his shoes. Legacy has to move on. Wearing the same uniform also gives me a motive to sustain,” Garima said.





Author Swapnil Pandey also added:





“Many of us lose zeal to live if we lose an opportunity and here is this woman, the wife of a fighter pilot who did not chose to perish rather worked hard, wiped her tears and moved on to fill the shoes her husband has left behind.”





In Garima’s last post on Instagram, which was on February 10, a few days after her husband died, she says:





“Every soldier’s wife’s biggest fear in life is when her husband would be called to the front line and serve in an active war. I too had this fear. But Samir wanted me to be brave, as that’s what he was.”









Moving forward from such a loss is not an easy task, but Garima has shown great strength, and makes the country proud. We hope to see her succeed and flourish in her new venture.











