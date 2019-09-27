With a number of holidays coming up in the next two months, and the year-end not too far away, everyone’s making travel plans for quick getaways or long breaks.





Instagram has become the new destination for travel suggestions with an array of travel influencers.





Amateur and professional bloggers have notched up massive followers through their posts featuring popular and far-off lands around the world. Female bloggers are also breaking the perception of solo travel as being unsafe for women. These women are photographing majestic lands, telling stories of small towns, and are producing new narratives so that people go out and explore.





On this World Tourism Day, be inspired by these women influencers on Instagram as you take off on your next vacation.





Lakshmi Sharath (@lakshmisharath - 12.8k followers)





After spending 15 years behind a desk at several media organisations, Lakshmi quit her job and decided to travel the world. The passion turned into her new profession and she became a freelance travel writer and a travel influencer on social media. She has travelled to five continents and over 25 countries since she started recording her experiences. Her Instagram account is filled with vibrant images of the world and nooks of India, where she has travelled extensively. She describes herself as a storyteller and brings to her audience stories of people and places, of heritage and culture from her travels.

Neelima Vallangi (@neelimav 45.8k followers)





Neelima’s Instagram account inspires people to travel to off-grid places. From desolate borders to mountain peaks, this influencer has a knack for finding unusual places. Her account is dotted with images of picturesque valleys, serene waters and the people she meets on her travels. In 2014, Neelima quit her corporate job to travel and write her blog ‘Travel with Neelima.’

Shramona Poddar (@mishti.and.meat - 104k followers)





Shramona describes herself as a part-time traveller and full-time dreamer. Originally from Kolkata, she is now based in Mumbai but travels to the most enthralling places to capture stories and sunsets. Her Instagram bio describes her as a ‘Sunset lover. Over thinker. Storyteller.’ Her love for the mountains is evident from her account that is filled with several mountain ranges and peaks.

Trishita Bhattacharya (@overrated_outcast - 124k followers)





A freelance photographer from Mumbai, Trishita never planned on becoming a social media influencer. Her love for travel and documenting her memories turned her from a pharmacy student to a travel blogger. A naturally curious person, she never researches a place because she thinks she might end up taking the same photos like others. She likes to give new perspectives to popularly known destinations through her photos. She also has a YouTube channel to document her journey.

Lavinia (@continent.hop - 55.5k followers)





Lavinia, a Goan resident, is a travel photographer whose account is flooded with colourful and vibrant European destinations that will inspireyou to visit these faraway lands. She has travelled to 47 countries like Cyprus, Jordan, Slovenia, Montenegro, Mostar and more. Her photographs and writings have featured in magazines like Travel+Leisure and also HuffPost.

Srishti Tehri (srish_teee - 22.4k followers)





Apart from her Instagram account, Srishti is also the co-founder of Pet Pipers, a pet grooming service company. This 24-year-old YouTuber is all about travel, animals and leading a meaningful life. She describes herself as an eco-traveller and is an active advocate of solo travelling for women. Her Instagram account is a visual delight filled with images of sombre mountains, valleys, food, people, and animals.









