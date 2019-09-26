10 inspirational quotes by Serena Williams that show what it takes to be a champion

Whether it's on the court or in life, Serena Williams is a champion through and through. With 23 major single titles, this American professional tennis player and former world No. 1 is a force to reckon with.





From her choice of clothing to speaking up against bias and discrimination to embracing motherhood along with her career, Serena is loved for never mincing her words. It is no wonder then that she has a great fan following in women like Meghan Markel and Priyanka Chopra.





Here are 12 inspirational quotes from Serena Williams, the champion who never gives up, speaks her mind and after failure gets back up ready to fight.





“I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall.”





“I just never give up. I fight to the end. You can’t go out and say, ‘I want a bag of never-say-die spirit.’ It’s not for sale. It has to be innate.”





“I don’t like to lose - at anything… yet I’ve grown most not from victories, but setbacks. If winning is God’s reward, then losing is how he teaches us.”





“You can be whatever size you are, and you can be beautiful both inside and out. We’re always told what’s beautiful and what’s not, and that’s not right.”





“I am lucky that whatever fear I have inside me, my desire to win is always stronger.”





“The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you’re very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble.”





“I’m definitely not a fearless individual.”





“Since I don’t look like every other girl, it takes a while to be okay with that. To be different. But different is good.”





“Everything comes at a cost. Just what are you willing to pay for it?”





