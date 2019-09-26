A

10 inspirational quotes by Serena Williams that show what it takes to be a champion

The making of a champion: inspirational quotes by Serena Williams that show hard work, tenacity and determination are crucial for success.

By Tanvi Dubey
26th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Whether it's on the court or in life, Serena Williams is a champion through and through. With 23 major single titles, this American professional tennis player and former world No. 1 is a force to reckon with.


From her choice of clothing to speaking up against bias and discrimination to embracing motherhood along with her career, Serena is loved for never mincing her words. It is no wonder then that she has a great fan following in women like Meghan Markel and Priyanka Chopra.


Here are 12 inspirational quotes from Serena Williams, the champion who never gives up, speaks her mind and after failure gets back up ready to fight.


serena williams

“I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall.” 


“I just never give up. I fight to the end. You can’t go out and say, ‘I want a bag of never-say-die spirit.’ It’s not for sale. It has to be innate.” 


“I don’t like to lose - at anything… yet I’ve grown most not from victories, but setbacks. If winning is God’s reward, then losing is how he teaches us.”


Serena Williams

“You can be whatever size you are, and you can be beautiful both inside and out. We’re always told what’s beautiful and what’s not, and that’s not right.” 


“I am lucky that whatever fear I have inside me, my desire to win is always stronger.”


“The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you’re very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble.”


Serena Williams

“I’m definitely not a fearless individual.”


“Since I don’t look like every other girl, it takes a while to be okay with that. To be different. But different is good.”


“Everything comes at a cost. Just what are you willing to pay for it?”


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Also Read

15 inspirational quotes by Priyanka Chopra to make you think big

Also Read

12 inspirational quotes by PV Sindhu that will show you what winners are made of


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tanvi Dubey
If you don't speak up for yourself no one will. Speak up, make your voice matter. Never one to shy away from standing up for issues that matter, Tanvi believes that love conquers all.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

India has over 120 women YouTubers with more than 1 million subscribers

Press Trust of India

These 5 clubs are proving to be the game-changer for women’s football in India

Nirandhi Gowthaman

From multiple job rejections to running a Rs 1 Cr legal business - the story of Sonam Chandwani

Sujata Sangwan

This female IPS officer has killed 16 and arrested 64 terrorists in 15 months

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
India gets its 8th unicorn of 2019; Coverdrive posts 300 pc growth in a year
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

India has over 120 women YouTubers with more than 1 million subscribers

Press Trust of India

Meet the 6 female Instagrammers who are inspiring our next travel plan

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Woman in Tech: how Rasha Hasaneen is driving technology for sustainability at Ingersoll Rand

Rekha Balakrishnan

World Tourism Day: Meet these 5 women who choose to travel solo

Sasha R

The 2019 IMPACT report of the HeForShe campaign highlights stories of male leaders helping attain gender equality

Nirandhi Gowthaman

As a third-generation entrepreneur, Suchita Jain is spinning profits for the billion-dollar Vardhman Group

Rekha Balakrishnan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 28 2019

Pitney Bowes Shipping Hackathon 2019

Gurugram & Pune
Sun Sep 29 2019

The Red Brick Summit - Kaleido

Ahmedabad
Mon Sep 30 2019

Eureka!'19

IIT Bombay
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada