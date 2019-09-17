A

Gender equality can help mitigate climate change effectively, say reports

Women remain an untapped resource in fighting climate change and their inclusion can have positive cascading effects on other global developments too.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
17th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
climate change

Achieving gender equality is one of the most critical Sustainable Development Goals set up by the United Nations. According to several reports and studies, achieving gender parity is said to have catalytic effects in achieving other SDG like quality education, poverty alleviation, good health and wellbeing, decent work and economic growth and most importantly, climate action. A 2015 UN Women position paper states that women’s empowerment and gender equality can have positive effects on combating climate change.  


The fight against climate change is intensifying every year as parts of the world experience adverse climatic conditions. Women are disproportionately affected by the climate crisis as 70 percent of women live below the poverty line globally. 


Women remain an untapped resource in climate change mitigation. The inclusion of women in dealing with climate change is necessary as women contribute significantly as decision-makers, caretakers, stakeholders, experts and educators across all sectors. 


A McKinsey Global Institute report found that $28 million will be added to the global annual GDP by 2025 if we achieve a “full potential” scenario where women play an identical role as men in labour markets. This added income can cover the finance required to battle climate change by the 2030 SDG deadline set by the UN. 


The role of women in renewable energy projects like Solar Sister in Africa, green entrepreneurs in Rajasthan, India or Barefoot College, Rajasthan creating female solar engineers can be taken as examples of women successfully promoting sustainable future. 


Sixteen-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has become the face of the global agitation to pressurise governments to tackle climate change. Greta has incited thousands of school students across the globe to skip school to demand serious government actions. Along with several other women activists, she is also crafting long-term sustainable solutions. She undertook a Transatlantic carbon-free boat trip to speak at the UN Climate Summit in New York last month. 


These women are proof that women’s inclusion can help to tackle climate change effectively. 


Also Read

How these women entrepreneurs are leading the 'go-green' movement

Also Read

India ranks 95 among 129 countries in global gender equality index


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Nirandhi Gowthaman
    An avid learner, Nirandhi thinks that life is too short a time for mankind to completely comprehend life. She is passionate about telling stories that will make a difference. She engages with topics like gender equality, sport and society and politics.

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    From Rs 8 lakh to Rs 2.4 cr in 2 years - how this single mum and woman entrepreneur grew her organic beauty startup

    Sasha R

    How a housewife from Haryana became a top Flipkart seller earning Rs 8 lakhs a month

    Tenzin Pema

    Backed by Priyanka Chopra, dating app Bumble announces $5,000 grant for women entrepreneurs

    Sasha R

    How a daughter scaled her mother’s part-time business to a multi-crore one

    Ramarko Sengupta
    Daily Capsule
    India’s growing app economy; In conversation with NTT Data CTO Kris Fitzgerald
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Meet these 5 interior designers who are creating meaningful spaces

    Nirandhi Gowthaman

    Why this jewellery startup is a favourite with celebs like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Huma Qureshi

    Sasha R

    How a chance video call led to the birth of this profitable baby-proofing startup

    Ramarko Sengupta

    From Superwoman to super host: YouTube star Lilly Singh debuts on NBC with late-night show

    Rekha Balakrishnan

    Top 100 cos may achieve 50:50 gender balance by 2027: Study

    Press Trust of India

    Long way to go says Deepika Padukone on mental health awareness

    Press Trust of India

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Thu Sep 19 2019

    APAC Invest Summit

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    BLOCKCHAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT INDIA - 2019

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai