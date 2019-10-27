A

Here are 15 inspirational quotes to remind you to be kind this Diwali

These quotes by influential and famous women remind you why we must inculcate goodness and kindness this Diwali, like Ram, Sita, and Lakshman from Ramayana.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
27th Oct 2019
Every Diwali, we are reminded of the story of Ram, Sita, and Lakshman returning home to Ayodhya and the celebration of lights that ensued. It is a tale of triumph of good over evil. It is also the story of how goodness and kindness are essential for triumph. 


This Diwali, HerStory brings to you quotes that remind you to retain the goodness and kindness in you and spread it like you would sweets and gifts. 


anne frank quote


Good must triumph over evil. It usually does in life and in any case, it's bad for young people to believe it doesn't. - Barbara Cartland


Doing Good is a simple and universal vision. A vision to which each and every one of us can connect and contribute to its realisation. A vision based on the belief that by doing good deeds, positive thinking and affirmative choice of words, feelings and actions, we can enhance goodness in the world. - Shari Arison 


Try to see the good in others. When you're tempted to judge someone, make an effort to see their goodness. Your willingness to look for the best in people will subconsciously bring it forth. - Marianne Williamson 


You have a good many little gifts and virtues, but there is no need of parading them, for conceit spoils the finest genius. There is not much danger that real talent or goodness will be overlooked long, and the great charm of all power is modesty. - Louisa May Alcott


princess Diana quote

Evil is always possible. Goodness is a difficulty. - Anne Rice 


Being part of the natural world reminds me that innocence isn't ever lost completely; we just need to maintain our goodness to regain it. - Jewel


Our awesome responsibility to ourselves, to our children, and to the future is to create ourselves in the image of goodness because the future depends on the nobility of our imaginings. - Barbara Grizzuti Harrison


My biggest aspiration is to inspire people to do good. I believe that our wish for a harmonious world begins and ends with doing good. To inspire and empower people to focus on goodness. - Shari Arison 


Barbara de Angelis quote


“A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions, and the roots spring up and make new trees.” – Amelia Earhart


“Kindness is always fashionable, and always welcome.” – Amelia Barr


“I’ve been searching for ways to heal myself, and I’ve found that kindness is the best way.” – Lady Gaga


“The end result of kindness is that it draws people to you.” - Anita Roddick



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman

