10 inspiring quotes by women on how self-reliance can help you succeed in life

Being an entrepreneur means depending on yourself - being self-reliant. Here are some inspirational quotes by women that will help you to believe in yourself and move forward in life.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
24th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Being an entrepreneur can sometimes mean walking alone on a long-winded path. The path may be full of roadblocks that you must handle on your own. In these circumstances, one falls back on oneself for strength and courage. Self-reliance, the belief in one’s own abilities is the source of power in such hard times. 


There are numerous examples of women like Oprah Winfrey, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and many more, who started out alone and built empires. 


Here are some quotes by women on how self-reliance got them through tough times and helped them build successful careers and businesses. 


Oprah Winfrey quote


“Define success on your own terms, achieve it by your own rules, and build a life you’re proud to live.” - Anne Sweeney, co-chair of Disney Media Networks


“I never dreamed about success.  I worked for it.”- Estee Lauder, Founder, Estee Lauder Cosmetics.


“There is no better personal development tool than running your own business.” Ali Brown, Entrepreneur and Business Coach


“When I dare to be powerful, to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.” – Audre Lorde, Writer and Civil Rights Activist 


coco Chanel quote


“Making the decision to not follow a system, or someone else’s rules has allowed me to really dig into what my own strengths and gifts are without spending time feeling jaded or wasteful.” – Ishita Gupta, Founder, Fear.less Magazine


“There is no royal flower-strewn path to success. And if there is, I have not found it, for if I have accomplished anything in life it is because I have been willing to work hard.” – Madam CJ Walker, America’s first female entrepreneur millionaire


“Running my own business is empowering. I get to set my own hours, call the shots, and contribute to my family.” - Amanda Cookson, Be My Guest 


“Don't compromise yourself. You're all you've got.” - Janis Joplin, Singer-songwriter



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

Be strong and self-reliant: Woman taxi driver delivers powerful message 



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this housewife became a top seller on Myntra and made Rs 3.4 Cr this year

Rekha Balakrishnan

Are we suffering from the Imposter Syndrome?

Elsa Marie D' Silva

Three VCs give their best advice to women entrepreneurs

Tanvi Dubey

First woman pilot of Indian Navy to join ops on Dec 2

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
From a conversation with Lara Dutta to the lowdown on Grammy Awards 2020 - your weekend fix
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Are we suffering from the Imposter Syndrome?

Elsa Marie D' Silva

First woman pilot of Indian Navy to join ops on Dec 2

Press Trust of India

12 Inspiring Scarlett Johansson quotes to help you become a superhero in real life

Nirandhi Gowthaman

This woman entrepreneur established tech platforms with the aim to create kinder content

Rekha Balakrishnan

Footballer Ngangom Bala Devi is attending a week-long trial at Scottish Rangers FC

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan win gold at shooting World Cup

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore