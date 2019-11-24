Being an entrepreneur can sometimes mean walking alone on a long-winded path. The path may be full of roadblocks that you must handle on your own. In these circumstances, one falls back on oneself for strength and courage. Self-reliance, the belief in one’s own abilities is the source of power in such hard times.





There are numerous examples of women like Oprah Winfrey, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and many more, who started out alone and built empires.





Here are some quotes by women on how self-reliance got them through tough times and helped them build successful careers and businesses.









“Define success on your own terms, achieve it by your own rules, and build a life you’re proud to live.” - Anne Sweeney, co-chair of Disney Media Networks





“I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.”- Estee Lauder, Founder, Estee Lauder Cosmetics.





“There is no better personal development tool than running your own business.” Ali Brown, Entrepreneur and Business Coach





“When I dare to be powerful, to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.” – Audre Lorde, Writer and Civil Rights Activist









“Making the decision to not follow a system, or someone else’s rules has allowed me to really dig into what my own strengths and gifts are without spending time feeling jaded or wasteful.” – Ishita Gupta, Founder, Fear.less Magazine





“There is no royal flower-strewn path to success. And if there is, I have not found it, for if I have accomplished anything in life it is because I have been willing to work hard.” – Madam CJ Walker, America’s first female entrepreneur millionaire





“Running my own business is empowering. I get to set my own hours, call the shots, and contribute to my family.” - Amanda Cookson, Be My Guest





“Don't compromise yourself. You're all you've got.” - Janis Joplin, Singer-songwriter









(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)







