Here are 12 motivational quotes by Twinkle Khanna to inspire you to be sassy

Actor turned interior designer turned author Twinkle Khanna has established herself as quirky, sassy, and funny. Her book and column Mrs Funnybones has received love and applause.





From politics to culture, normal life to her own experiences, she is capable of tickling everybody’s funnybones. Her wit and humour don’t fail at all. Her capability to make fun of herself and others, irrespective of their status and her no qualms attitude is what has made her so admirable.





Twinkle, 45, is the author of three books: Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas are Forgiving. She was the highest-selling female author in 2018 after the release of her third book Pyjamas are Forgiving.





She is also the co-founder of production of house Grazing Goats Production, which also produced Padman that focussed on dispelling taboos around menstruation. She is actively involved in advocating for menstrual hygiene and sanitation with the help of several non-profit organisations.





Here are 12 quotes by the sassy author that will inspire you to use wit and humour and be quirky and sassy.









"Women aren’t like faucets that one twirl, you turn them on and everything gushes. It takes effort."





"Our little satellite reached Mars because it was called ‘Mom’. If it was called ‘Dad’, it would still be circling around the Earth, but not willing to ask others for direction."





"Woke up, weighed myself, cursed Earth’s ruthless gravitational force, contemplated living on the Moon, or going to the gym, ate pancakes instead."





"Lemonade? When life gives us lemons, we make them into talismans threaded with chillies, hanging on our rear-view mirrors."





"It’s very liberating to find that if you crack the first joke, the world will laugh with you. If I had known this when I was younger, I would have had the bikini body and the brains.”













"Want to eat meat? Go ahead. And if someone has a beef with that, then hold your ground. Don’t chicken out or there really will be egg on your face!"





"We may have potholes roads, but at least we have many people willing to travel with us on them."





"Before the world even knew Kimmy existed, we had the famous choreographer Saroj Khan who could certainly balance a tray and a cup of tea on her bottom if she tried, not that she ever did. She used that bit to sway gloriously and teach others to do the same. Just like our politicians, I am bringing this up to prove that anything anyone can do, we Indians could have or have done it earlier and better."





“Go out there! Sweep a pavement, plant a tree, feed a stray dog. Do something, anything; rather than just using your fingers to tap three keys and destroy 600 people’s brain cells in one shot.”





“We Indians are a strange race; we send MOM to Mars, but listen to mom-in-law and look for the moon.”









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







