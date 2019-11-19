Taylor Swift to receive Billboard's first-ever Woman of the Decade award

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is all set to become the first awardee of the Woman of the Decade award at the December 12 Women in Music awards in Los Angeles.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
19th Nov 2019
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at the Women in Music Awards 2018. (Source: Billboard)

Taylor Swift will be the first recipient of the Woman of the Decade award at the Billboard’s Women in Music 2019 event. The Lover singer is being given the honour by Billboard in recognition of her illustrious professional career and commitment to social issues. 


According to a statement by Billboard, Taylor is “deemed one of the most accomplished musical artistes of all time over the course of the 2010s."


It continues, “Swift has landed countless professional achievements, including five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 this decade, five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, three worldwide stadium tours and two Billboard Woman of the Year Awards. The singer-songwriter is also being honoured for her commitment to protecting creative rights, music education, literacy programmes, cancer research, disaster relief and the Time's Up initiative.”

 

In a career spanning 12 years, the singer has had six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart, which include Fearless, 1989, Red, Speak Now, Reputation and Lover. The singer-songwriter has garnered five No. 1 hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with the following songs: Shake It Off, Blank Space, Bad Blood featuring Kendrick Lamar, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together and Look What You Made Me Do. She currently holds the record for the highest selling US tour in history and is the only female artiste to be awarded the Billboard Woman of the Year Award twice.

 

Taylor Swift is all set to receive the Artist of the Decade award at the American Music Awards next week, where she will also perform a medley of her hits from the last decade. 

 

The annual Billboard event, which began in 2007, was established to recognise and honour women in the women artists and executive who have made significant contributions to the industry and inspire generations of women to take on increasing roles in the field. The event to be held on December 12 at Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles will also honour other high-profile artistes.

 

Alanis Morisette will receive the Icon Award for her continuing contribution to the music industry over a career spanning decades with 21 million albums sold to date. Nicki Minaj will be honoured with the Game Changer award after becoming the first woman to notch 100 appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Following a year of high-profile festival appearances and multiple Grammy wins, as well as her longstanding advocacy for humanitarian efforts and LGBTQ visibility, Brandi Carlile will receive the Trailblazer award. For leading Roc Nation in a successful year with accomplishments in the world of music, sports, tech, and gaming, CEO Desiree Perez will be awarded Billboard's Executive of the Year.

 


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman

